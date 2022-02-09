HALFIAX — Bekah Brinser scored 14 points, and Greenwood converted enough foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off Halifax.
Greenwood (7-9 overall, 5-7 TVL) made 9-of-19 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Samantha Manion had 16 points to lead Halifax (8-12, 4-10).
Greenwood 37, Halifax 31
Greenwood (7-9) 37
Sophie Myers 0 1-2 1; Ella Seiber 3 2-5 9; Bekah Brinser 5 2-4 14; Sophia Jezewski 1 0-2 3; Leah Ritzman 2 1-2 5; Sarah Pennay 1 3-4 5. 12 9-19 37.
3-point goals: Brinser 2, Seiber, Jezewski.
Did not score: Maya Gantt.
Halifax (8-12) 31
Alyza Steinhauer 1 0-0 2; Miranda Nace 2 0-0 4; Caitlyn Wells 2 2-2 7; Samantha Manion 7 2-5 16; Cylah Funk 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 31.
3-point goals: Wells.
Did not score: Lily Crum
Score by quarters
Greenwood;9;10;8;10 — 37
Halifax;13;4;8;6 — 31