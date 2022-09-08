MILLERSBURG — Greenwood's Gage Wertz scored twice in the second half and the Wildcats score four goals on a dozen shots in a Tri-Valley League win.
Sam Myers gave Greenwood a lead at the break before Wertz tallied twice to start the second half scoring. Evan Rice also scored for Greewnood, while Kyle Book tallied the Millersburg's (3-2-1) goal.
Greenwood 4, Millersburg 1
First half
G-Sam Myers
Second half
G-Gage Wertz; G-Gage Wertz; G-Evan Rice; M-Kyle Book.
Shots: Greenwood, 12-3. Corners: Millersburg, 2-1. Saves: Millersburg 8 (Brayden Klinger); Greenwood 2.