MILLERSBURG — Jordan Stroup finished with a team-high 20 points for Greenwood (5-5, 2-2) in its TVL win over Millersburg.
The Wildcats dealt Millersburg (8-4, 3-1) its first TVL loss of the season.
Leah Ritzman also finished in double figures as she ends with 16 points of her own.
Jana Strait (13) and Raegan Hale (11) combined for 24 points for the Indians.
Greenwood 48, Millersburg 37
Greenwood (5-5) 48
Jordan Stroup 4 11-15 20; Sophie Myers 0 0-1 0; Ella Seiber 2 1-3 5; Morgan Hale 0 2-2 2; Sophia Jezewski 2 1-4 5; Leah Ritzman 6 4-6 16. Totals: 14 19-31 48.
3-point goals: Stroup.
Did not score: None.
Millersburg (8-4) 37
Jana Strait 6 0-0 13; Kamryn Long 1 0-0 2; Olivia Dyer 1 0-0 2; Raegan Hale 4 1-2 11; Fallon McFadden 1 1-4 3; Emma Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 2-6 37.
3-point goals: Hale 2, Strait.
Did not score: Paige Rothermel, Abigail Vallier.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;11;11;11;15 — 48
Millersburg;11;7;7;12 — 37