MILLERSTOWN — Leah Ritzman (13) and Sophia Jezewski (12) combined for 25 points in Greenwood's (12-9) victory over Belleville Mennonite.
The Wildcats will close out their season this Wednesday when they host Midd-West.
Greenwood 49, Belleville Mennonite 28
Greenwood (12-9) 49
Jordan Stroup 2 0-0 4; Sophie Myers 0 2-2 2; Danica Zurenko 1 0-0 2; Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 2; Isabel Amey 3 0-0 6; Morgan Hale 3 2-6 8; Sophia Jezewski 5 2-2 12; Leah Ritzman 7 1-1 13. Totals: 22 7-11 49.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Grace Miller, Jalicia Johnson.
Belleville Mennonite (10-5) 28
Natalie Yoder 4 0-0 10; Sonya Yoder 3 2-6 8; Miriam Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2; Karina Renno 3 0-0 8. Totals: 11 2-6 28.
3-point goals: Renno 2, N.Yoder 2.
Did not score: Chantel Weaver, Mariah Schuble, Olivia Eby.
Score by quarters
BMS;4;9;10;5 — 28
Greenwood;10;13;16;10 — 49