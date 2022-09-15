HALIFAX — Lucas Beaver finihsed with three goals for Greenwood in its TVL victory. Ben Brinser contributed with two assists for the Wildcats.
Zane Cassell scored the lone goal for Halifax late in the second half.
Greenwood 5, Halifax 1
First half
G-Nick Stuck (Ben Brinser), 24:38; G-Lucas Beaver, 34:14; G-Evan Rice (Sam Myers), 35:01.
Second half
G-Beaver (Brinser), 42:21; G-Beaver (Mason Preston), 45:45; H-Zane Cassell, 65:50.
Shots: G 26-2. Corners: G 5-0. Saves: Halifax 21 (Jacob Lindsey); Greenwood 1 (Pate Anderson).