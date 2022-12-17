SHIREMANSTOWN — Ella Seiber put up 20 points for the Wildcats in their blowout win over West Shore Christian. Leah Ritzman also scored in double figures with 17 points for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 52, West Shore Christian 19
Greenwood 52
Jordan Stroup 2 1-2 5; Ella Seiber 7 4-4 20; Morgan Hale 1 0-1 2; Bekah Brinser 1 0-0 2; Sophia Jezewski 3 0-0 6; Leah Ritzman 8 1-2 17. Totals: 22 6-9 52.
3-point goals: Seiber 2.
Did not score: Katelyn Crup, Isabel Amey.
West Shore Christian 19
Naomi Footeh 4 0-0 9; Rose Dennstaedt 2 2-6 6; Ava Sanders 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 2-6 19.
3-point goals: Footeh.
Did not score: Victoria Burnett, Alyssa Shaw, Sierra Potteiger, Emma Campbell, Julianna Yingling.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;13;11;16;12 — 52
W.Shore Chr.;2;8;9;0 — 19