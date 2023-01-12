MANDATA — Tyler Sherman scored a game-high 21 points to lead Greenwood to a 53-26 win over Line Mountain to remain undefeated in Tri-Valley League play.
Greenwood (11-1 overall, 6-0 TVL) limited Line Mountain to just 11 points through three quarters.
Aiden Tressler led the Eagles (5-9, 2-4) with 11 points.
Greenwood 53, Line Mountain 26
Greenwood (11-1) 53
Kyle Corkle 2 0-0 6; Gage Wirth 3 0-1 7; Ben Brinser 2 0-0 5; Sam Myers 3 0-2 6; Alex Babb 1 0-0 3; Braden Sarver 1 0-0 3; Wilson Hartley 1 0-0 2; Tyler Sherman 9 3-5 21. Totals: 22 3-8 53.
3-point goals: Corkle 2, Babb, Brinser, Sarver, Wirth.
Did not score: Gabe Naimo, Luke Taylor, John Taylor.
Line Mountain (5-9) 26
Aiden Tressler 3 4-6 11; Joe Spang 0 1-2 1; Bryce Smeltz 1 0-3 2; Chase Shutt 1 0-0 2; Kaiden Maurer 3 1-1 7; Logan Libby 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 6-12 26.
3-point goals: Libby, Tressler.
Did not score: Evan Swinehart, Brendan Jones, Kaden Derek.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;9;14;20;10 — 53
Line Mountain;2;3;6;15 — 26