DUNCANNON — Down 6-0 to start the bottom of the seven inning, the Blackhawks scored five unanswered runs to cut their deficit down to one. But Susquenita came up short to pull out the comeback as they fall to 0-2 on the season.
Kyle Corkle and Sam Myers each ran twice for Greenwood (2-1 overall, TVL). On the mound, Myers recorded eight strikeouts and only allowed four hits. Both Sam and Bryce Danko added two RBIs each to the Wildcats' box score in the win.
Greenwood 6, Susquenita 5
Greenwood;100;110;3 — 6-10-1
Susquenita;000;000;5 — 5-5-2
WP: Sam Myers. LP: Drew Deaven.
Greenwood: Gage Wirth 1-for-4; Kyle Corkle 2-for-3, 2 runs; Tyler Sherman 0-for-2, 1 run; Myers 3-for-4, 2 runs; 2 RBIs; Gavin Jones 2-for-4; Bryce Danko 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Nico Naimo 1-for-4; Michael Hoy 1 run.
Susquenita: Kale Quigley 2-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Jon Erdossy 1-for-3, double, 1 run; Deaven 1-for-4, RBI; Mason Figard 1-for-3, double, 1 run; Drew Gibney 0-for-2, 1 run; Lucas Stouffer 0-for-1, 1 run.