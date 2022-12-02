SUNBURY — Tyler Sherman had nine fourth-quarter points, and the Wildcats made just enough foul shots to hold off the Braves in the semifinal of the Macy Minnier Tournament.
Greenwood will face South Williamsport in the title game, while Shikellamy will face Hughesville in the consolation battle.
Shikellamy led 38-34 entering the fourth quarter, before the Wildcats exploded for 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Sherman scored a game-high 26 points, while Sam Myers added 16 for Greenwood.
Ryan Williams had 14, and Cam Lenner scored 13 points to lead the Braves.
Greenwood 60, Shikellamy 54
Greenwood (1-0) 60
Kyle Corkle 4 0-4 8; Gage Wirth 2 1-2 5; Sam Myers 4 6-10 15; Braden Sarver 1 4-6 6; Tyler Sherman 10 4-5 26. Totals 21 15-27 60.
3-point goals: Sherman 2, Myers.
Did not score: Ben Brinser, Wilson Henly.
Shikellamy (0-1) 54
Joniel Bruno 0 0-2 0; Ryan Williams 5 0-0 14; Cam Lenner 5 1-2 13; Asher Moyer 2 1-2 5; Rhandy Castillo 1 0-0 2; Xavier Fashaw 3 0-0 7; Mason Dietrich 3 0-0 7; Brady Wilson 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 3-7 54.
3-point goals: Williams 4, Lenner 2, Fashaw 2, Dietrich.
Did not score: Logan Fisher.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;9;14;11;26 — 60
Shikellamy;13;14;11;16 — 54