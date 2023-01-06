NEWPORT — Tyler Sherman scored a team-high 21 points as the Wildcats remained undefeated with a TVL win over the Buffaloes.
Sam Myers and Braden Sarver each added 11 points for Greenwood (9-0 overall, 4-0 TVL).
Teo Garcia had 16 points to lead Newport (2-7, 0-5)
Greenwood 62, Newport 34
Greenwood (9-0) 62
Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 2; Luke Taylor 1 0-0 2; Gage Wirth 4 0-0 8; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 3; John Taylor 2 0-1 4; Sam Myers 5 0-0 11; Alex Bubb 0 0-2 0; Braden Sarver 4 2-2 11; Tyler Sherman 8 4-4 21. Totals: 26 6-9 62.
3-point goals: Brinser, Myers, Sarver, Sherman.
Did not score: Gabe Naimo, Sam Watts, Wilson Hartley.
Newport 34
Ruben Moreno 1 0-0 2; Teo Garcia 6 0-0 16; Zach Bellis 0 2-2 2; Logan Burns 1 2-4 4; Josh Bellis 3 2-2 8; Shane Lamprey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-8 34.
3-point goals: Garcia 4.
Did not score: Braden Barrick, Tyler Gardner, Christian Walter, Ryder Wands, Evan Still, Evan Fleisher.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;20;13;17;12 — 62
Newport;8;7;8;11 — 34