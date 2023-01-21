MILLERSTOWN — During the second quarter of Greenwood's victory against Shalom Christian, Tyler Sherman reaches the 1,000 point milestone. Sherman went to score 33 points in the game for the Wildcats.
Sam Myers finished the game with 21 points of his own, and drained in three 3-pointers for Greenwood, now 15-1.
Greenwood 62, Shalom Christian 47
Greenwood (15-1) 62
Gage Wirth 2 0-0 4; Sam Myers 8 2-2 21; Braden Sarver 1 2-2 4; Tyler Sherman 13 7-8 33. Totals: 24 11-12 62.
3-point goals: Myers 3.
Did not score: Kyle Corkle, Luke Taylor, Ben Brinser, John Taylor, Alex Bubb, Wilson Hartley.
Shalom Christian 47
Connor Roseman 5 3-4 15; Brady Emge 1 0-0 2; Noah Lehman 1 0-0 3; Ethan Hubers 2 1-1 5; Cason Martin 3 0-0 8; Trenton Kuhns 2 0-0 6; Bryce Martin 3 1-1 8. Totals: 17 5-6 47.
3-point goals: Kuhns 2, Martin 2, Roseman 2, Lehman, Martin.
Did not score: Lance Wenger, Andrew Schmidt.
Score by quarters
Shalom Chr.;9;11;19;8 — 47
Greenwood;17;17;9;19 — 62