MILLERSTOWN — Evan Rice finished the game with two goals and two assists for Greenwood in its Tri-Valley League win over Halifax.
Sam Myers, Nick Stuck, and Gage Wirth each finished with a goal and an assist of their own for Greenwood (9-1-1 overall and TVL).
Waid Gainer had the Halifax (6-8, 4-7) goal.
Greenwood 8, Halifax 1
First half
G-Evan Rice, 12:00; G-Rice (Gage Wirth), 27:00; G-Wirth, 33:00; G-Sam Myers (Rice), 34:00.
Second half
G-Andrew Aldrich (Myers), 48:00; H-Wage Gainer, 50:00; G-Lucas Beaver (Nick Stuck), 55:00; G-Stuck (Rice), 59:00; G-LeRoy Brofee, 79:00.
Shots: G 12-3. Corners: G 5-1. Saves: Halifax 4 (Jacob Lindsay); Greenwood 2 (Pate Anderson).