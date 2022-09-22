MILLERSTOWN — Gage Wirth ended the game with three goals for the Wildcats. Sam Myers finishes with two goals and an assist. Lucas Beaver had a goal and an assist of his own. Ben Brinser contributed with two assists. With the loss, the Blackhawks have lost their first TVL conference game of the season and drop to 2-6 overall on the year.
Greenwood advances to 6-0-1 on the season following the Tri Valley League victory and will host East Juniata on Saturday for their homecoming game.
Greenwood 8, Susquenita 0
First half
G-Evan Rice (Sam Myers), 2m; G-Gage Wirth, 7m; G-Wirth (Ben Brinser), 15m; G-Lucas Beaver (Brinser), 23m; G-Wirth, 28m; G-Myers (Mason Preston), 32m; G-Myers, 33m.
Second half
G-Nick Stuck (Beaver), 43m.
Shots: G 16-4. Corners: G 8-2. Saves: Susquenita 8 (Andrew Bomgardner 5, Solomon Bloom 3); Greenwood 4 (Pate Anderson).