ELLIOTSBURG — Emma Rolston scored three goals as Greenwood knocked off Lancaster Mennonite, 4-0, in the District 3 Class A field hockey semifinals at West Perry High School on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (18-1) will face Oley Valley (20-1), a 3-1 winner over Boiling Springs in the other semifinal, in the championship game at Central Dauphin Middle School's Landis Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams' only losses came to Class 3A schools. Greenwood lost to Lower Dauphin, while Oley Valley dropped its final regular-season contest to Great Valley.
Greenwood jumped out to an early 2-0 lead by 2:04 into the second period. Rolston scored off an assist from Sydney Cameron with 8:46 left in first quarter. Ali Howell made it 2-0 with 12:56 left in the first half off an assist from Gracie Roush.
Then the Wildcats' offense went silent.
"The second and third quarter, the game got away from us from bit. We weren't in control," Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. "(Lancaster Mennonite) made some adjustments, and changed the way they were playing us."
Lancaster Mennonite (16-3), which won its previous two district games in overtime, couldn't score, though.
Rolston added insurance goals with 2:31 left in the game, and two seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Greenwood led in shots (22-6) and corners (20-3). Lydia Miller had five saves in cage for Greenwood. Heidi Gibotoe had 13 saves for Lancaster Mennonite, which will play Boiling Springs for third place.
District 3 Class A playoffs
Semifinals
at West Perry H.S.
Greenwood 4, Lancaster Mennonite 0
First quarter
Green-Emma Rolston (Sydney Cameron), 8:46.
Second quarter
Green- Ali Howell (Gracie Roush), 12:56.
Fourth quarter
Green-Rolston, 2:31; Green-Rolston, :02.
Shots: Green, 22-6. Corners: Green, 20-3. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Lydia Miller); Lancaster Mennonite 13 (Heidi Gibotoe).