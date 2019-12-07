Jeff Deitz is hoping his Greenwood girls basketball team can grab some first-place finishes this season.
After winding up second at season-opening and holiday tournaments, Greenwood finished second in the Tri-Valley League West Division standings and claimed silver medals in the District 3 Class A playoffs.
“You look at our body of work, sans the state tournament when we finished in the final 16, every opportunity we had to win something we finished second,” said Deitz. “We need to turn a couple of those twos into ones somehow.”
Greenwood has reached the last three state tournaments, and is looking for a fourth.
Four starters return, and many opponents will focus their defensive game plans on slowing down 5-foot-10 senior guard Kenedy Stroup and 6-1 senior forward Alli Walton. Both were first-team TVL all-star selections a season ago.
Stroup, the TVL’s most valuable player, landed a third-team all-state nod as well.
Potential danger comes from other spots, too, as 5-9 juniors Alli Crockett and Abby Taylor were fixtures in the Greenwood lineup. Two more juniors, 6-1 Ella Brummer and 5-7 Mercedees McNaughton, logged plenty of time and are ready to go.
“One of the things we’ve been saying the first three weeks is if we do the same things we’ve done, the result we got last year will be the same,” said Deitz. “Even though that result was really good — no one’s going to turn their nose up at 21-6 — we were greedy and wanted a little more.
“So we’ve kind of been saying that we have to step our game up. Let’s face it, to improve on what we did last year we really have to go to work.”
Susquenita returns just about everyone from its perfect run to the TVL’s West Division crown except for its coach. Blaine Leonard is succeeding Ken Bricker, who spent two seasons at the Susquenita helm.
“We expect to repeat as Tri-Valley League champions,” Leonard said.
East Juniata could have an impact on the West Division race since veteran coach Travis Quici will put a guard-oriented group featuring seniors Thea Neimond and Clarye Guyer, and junior Alyssa Robinson on the floor. Senior Paris Feltman, who missed last season with a knee injury, should help the Tigers up front.
Quici won Coach of the Year honors after guiding EJ to a third-place finish in the West Division. The Tigers went on to finish fourth in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, as a loss to Lewisburg in the third-place game doused EJ’s state tournament hopes.
Line Mountain could be poised to move up in the East, especially since third-year coach Ian Lundy is hopeful that seniors Sam Snyder and Katelynne Michael can remain healthy. Snyder missed last season with a knee injury, while Michael was out at times.
Seniors Lilliana Feliciano, Sara Canepa and Kalina Pechart bring plenty of experience to the Line Mountain rotation, and junior Liberty Downs and sophomore Emily Gonsar also have logged varsity minutes.
Millersburg only has one way to go in Craig Hale’s fourth season — and that’s up. Juniors Jordan Mallon, Hannah Dyer and Bailey Strawser have plenty of experience, as does sophomore Hannah Myers. Hale also believes freshmen Mallory Strawser and Paige Rothermel are ready to make an impact at the varsity level.