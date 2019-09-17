SELINSGROVE — Hailey Womer terrorized Selinsgrove's defense from the outset of Monday's marquee field hockey game until the last moments of Greenwood's overtime victory.
The Wildcats junior forward, who may have burned a streak into the Bolig Stadium turf with her repeated runs on the right flank, assisted on all three Wildcats goals in a 3-2 nonleague win.
Remarkably, for a team that played at a whirlwind pace throughout, its game-winning sequence in 7-vs-7 play was the picture of composed precision.
Emma Rolston dug the ball out of Selinsgrove's attacking end, and Cori Davis carried it upfield on the left wing before crossing it into the circle. The ball wound up on Womer's stick just outside the right post and she sent a short dart to Grace Lesh in front of the cage for the winner.
"All three made nice, controlled plays," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. "Cori stayed under control (and) made the nice pass; Hailey didn't take some wild swing, just got control and pushed it back in; (and) Grace made a nice shot under control."
The goal was nearly a carbon copy of one that put the Wildcats up 2-1 with 15:48 to play in regulation. Womer could have tested Seals sophomore goalie Mazzie Teats from near the right post, but she slid the ball directly to Lesh for a point-blank blast.
"I always think it's better to get a better angle," said Womer, "so I try to get it to someone else so they can have the shot and we can have a better opportunity."
Womer's assists gave her a team-high 10 (and 82 career points) for the unbeaten Wildcats (7-0-1), who are ranked No. 13 in the Pennsylvania Region by MAX Field Hockey. They defeated the No. 16 Seals just two days after playing No. 1 in the state — and No. 3 in the country — Lower Dauphin to a 2-all tie, denying Falcons coach Linda Kreiser her 800th victory.
Selinsgrove (6-1) stood strong against Greenwood's relentless attack in the first half. The Wildcats had the ball on its half of the field probably 80-85 percent of the time, forging a 10-2 advantage in shots and 6-1 in corners. The Seals turned the visitors away time and again with Gabby Kelly and Hailey Bingaman at left back, and Katie Bucher in the center.
"Our defense works hard," said Bucher. "Greenwood gives us a good game, and we need that. I think our defense did a good job staying on marks, watching the girls come (into the attacking 18), and I think we did a good job communicating.
"It's great validation knowing we can stay with a team that's that good with their passes."
The likely turning point — in regulation time, at least — was Greenwood's immediate answer to Selinsgrove's ice-breaking goal.
The Seals earned two corners in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, and scored on the latter. Wildcats all-state mid Kenedy Stroup stopped Bucher's initial cross, but Bucher stayed with the rebound and got the ball to Emily Swineford on the right side of the circle. Swineford swept the ball into the middle where Anna Gephart won a brief scrum in front of the cage for a 1-0 lead.
Selinsgrove barely had enough time to feel good about the lead — and certainly not enough to reap any momentum — before Womer took a ball away from the endline and centered it to Emma Rolston for the equalizer two minutes later.
"We always think the first few seconds after a goal is the most important because of how the game can change," said Womer, who was second team all-state last year. "We knew we had to come back hard."
"I thought we really upped it a notch when they scored," Houser added. "I thought we started playing faster and with a little more purpose once that happened."
Just eight minutes after tying it, Womer collected the ball off a Teats kick save and set up Lesh's 11th goal of the season for the lead.
"The (first ) goal felt nice," said Bucher, "(but) I thought Greenwood did a good job coming back to use our momentum against us."
The Seals' final corner came just past the 3-minute mark. Bingaman ripped a long ball at Wildcats goalie Kelsey Sheaffer stopped for her seventh save. The ball was momentarily cleared but played back to the circle where Jessica Alba collected it above the left post and scored.
Teats, another defensive standout for Selinsgrove, ended regulation by stopping a Lesh lift for her 10th save.
"We knew to keep our heads cool," said Womer, "to make sure we were making the passes and doing the simple things to keep up (the pressure)."
Greenwood 3, Selinsgrove 2 (OT)
Seconnd half
S-Anna Gephart, 26:00; G-Emma Rolston (Hailey Womer), 23:59; G-Grace Lesh (Womer), 15:48; S-Jessica Alba, 2:11
Overtime
G-Lesh (Womer), 13:39.
Shots: G 20-9. Corners: G 11-4. Saves: Greenwood 7 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Selinsgrove 10 (Mazzie Teats).
JV score: Greenwood 3-1.
Saturday
SELINSGROVE TURF-FEST TOURNAMENT
Selinsgrove 4, Line Mountain 3
Selinsgrove: Jess Alba (Katie Bucher); Rita Aucker (Katie Bucher); Alba (Emily Swineford); Anna Gephart (Swineford).
Line Mountain: Ashley Schreffler (Cydney Lahr); Abbey Wolfe (Lahr); Ainsley Derck (Lahr).
Shots: S 11-6. Corners: S 19-1. Saves: Line Mountain 11 (Olivia Smeltz); Selinsgrove 3 (Mazzie Teats).
Selinsgrove 2, Crestwood 0
First half
S-Anna Gephart (Sydney Schmouder), 7:24.
Second half
S-Schmouder (Emily Swineford), 26:32.
Shots: S 17-1. Corners: S 18-1. Saves: Crestwood 15; Selinsgrove 1 (Mazzie Teats, Riley Batdorf).