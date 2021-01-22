The Daily Item
MILLERSTOWN — Mike Strohm knocked down all three of his 3-pointers in the third quarter as Greenwood remained undefeated with a 51-25 Tri-Valley League victory over East Juniata on Thursday.
The Wildcats (3-0 overall, 2-0 TVL) led by eight points at the break, but Strohm’s hot shooting helped Greenwood push its lead to 16 points.
Tyler Sherman had 12 points to lead Greenwood, while Avery Morder chipped in 10 points.
Owen Dressler scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (0-2 overall, TVL).
Greenwood 51, East Juniata 25
East Juniata (0-2) 25
Owen Dressler 4 0-0 11; Brody Powell 1 0-0 2; Wayne Dressler 1 3-3 5; Rowan Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 4-5 25.
3-point goals: O. Dressler 3.
Did not score: Gannon Ryan, Ethan Roe, Clark Ritzman, Andrew Hunter.
Greenwood (3-0) 51
Avery Morder 4 2-2 10; Sam Myers 2 0-0 5; Gage Wirth 0 2-2 2; Thomas Pyle 2 0-0 4; Tyler Sherman 6 0-0 12; Brennan Miller 3 0-0 8; Mike Strohm 3 0-2 9; Kody Shoop 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 5-8 51.
3-point goals: Strohm 3, Miller 2, Myers.
Did not score: Bryce Wagner, Logan Seiber, Lincoln Bunker.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 8 5 8 4 — 25
Greenwood 12 9 16 14 — 51
n Northumberland Chr. 65,
Bucktail 33
FARWELL — David King scored 21 points, and Henry McElroy recorded his first career double-double as the Warriors rolled to the nonleague win.
McElroy had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Northumberland Christian (4-4).
Northumberland Christian 65,
Bucktail 33
Northumberland Christian (4-4) 65
Josh King 1 2-2 4; David King 8 2-2 21; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2; Luke Snyder 2 1-4 5; Henry McElroy 7 3-5 18; Justin Ross 6 0-0 15. Totals 25 8-13 65.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Ross 3, McElroy.
Did not score: Alec Phillips, Donnie Rager, Micah Moyer.
Bucktail 33
Caden Fries 2 0-0 4; Dylan Cross 4 1-2 9; Win Steel 1 0-0 3; Brett Mason 1 2-4 4; Braylan Fantaskey 4 0-0 11; Evan Hilyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-4 33.
3-point goals: Fantaskey 3, Mason, Steel.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 22 8 12 25 — 65
Bucktail 10 9 6 8 — 33
WEDNESDAY
n Millersburg 62,
Delone Catholic 56
McSHERRYSTOWN — The Indians overcame a two-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring the Squires 26-18 in the fourth quarter for the nonleague win.
Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 24 points for Millersburg (3-0).
Millersburg 62, Delone Catholic 56
Millersburg (3-0) 62
Christian Bingaman 8 6-9 24, Devyn Kintzer 4 7-8 15, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3, Nate Dohrman 2 0-0 4, Tate Etzweiler 6 2-2 16. Totals 21 15-19 62.
3-point goals: Bingaman 2, Etzweiler 2, Casner.
Did not score: Dillon Grey.
Delone Catholic 56
Ryan Wildasin 1 0-0 3, Camdyn Keller 7 2-4 18, Colton Keller 5 0-0 11, Asher Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Trenton Kopp 2 0-0 4, Ryan Murphy 5 1-3 11, Matt Rineman 2 2-4 7. Totals 23 5-11 56.
3-point goals: Ca. Keller 2, Wildasin, Co. Keller, Rineman.
Did not score: Chase Hoffman, Bryson Kopp, Jake Sherdel, Will Didio.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 8 15 13 26 — 62
Delone Catholic 11 7 20 18 — 56