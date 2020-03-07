COATESVILLE — Damir Baez and Breon Showell scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, and Chester Charter Scholar Academy started well in a 57-41 win over Greenwood in the PIAA Class A boys tournament Friday.
The District 1 champion Sabers led by 12 after the first quarter, then pulled away with a 20-point third after the Wildcats cut the margin to six at halftime.
Chester Charter (19-5), in its third year of existence, advanced to Tuesday’s second round to meet District 11 runner-up Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, a 71-64 winner over District 4 third-place Sullivan County.
Greenwood, which got a game-high 17 points from Thomas Pyle, finished the season 15-13.
The Wildcats managed baskets from only Pyle and Steven Watts in the first quarter and fell behind 16-4. However, Pyle scored seven points in the second quarter, and Aaron Bollinger added a 3-pointer to help slash the Sabers’ lead to 22-16 at the break.
The 6-foot-5 Baez, limited to one first-half bucket, dropped seven points in the third quarter, while Saleem Butler pumped in four as Chester Charter’s lead ballooned to 42-29.
Bollinger had nine points in the second half and finished with 12 for Greenwood. The Wildcats hit five 3-pointers in the game, including one apiece by Brennan Miller and Avery Morder in the second half.
Malik Cook-Stevens and Tyler Howard added eight and seven points for the Sabers.
PIAA CLASS A BOYS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Coatesville High School
Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 41
Greenwood (15-13) 41
Avery Morder 1 2-2 5, Thomas Pyle 7 2-2 17, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 3, Michael Strohm 1 0-0 2, Aaron Bollinger 4 2-4 12, Steven Watts 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-8 41.
3-point goals: Bollinger 2, Miller, Morder, Pyle.
Did not score: Tyler Sherman, Kody Shoop.
Chester Charter (19-5) 57
Malik Cook-Stevens 4 0-0 8, Saleem Butler 3 0-0 6, Breon Showell 5 1-2 11, Sean Deshields 2 0-0 4, Damir Baez 6 0-0 13, Bruce Rogers 0 1-2 1, Da-von White 2 0-0 5, Azarhis Smith 1 0-0 2, Tyler Howard 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 3-6 57.
3-point goals: Baez, White.
Did not score: Kevin Miller, Davon Stovall, Jayden Williams, Alkarim James, Timmy Evans, Jaquan Fisher.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 4 12 13 12 — 41
Chester Charter 16 6 20 15 — 57