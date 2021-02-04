The Daily Item
MILLERSTOWN — Tyler Sherman scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, and Mike Strohm scored a game-high 20 points as Greenwood remained undefeated with a 71-46 rout of Millersburg in Tri-Valley League action on Wednesday night.
Strohm had 10 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats (7-0 overall, 6-0 TVL) opened up a 30-21 lead at halftime. Sherman had eight points in the third, while Strohm, Thomas Pyle and Brennan Miller each had 3-pointers as Greenwood pushed its lead to 17 points after three quarters.
Pyle and Avery Morder each had 13 points for the Wildcats. Christian Bingman had 13 points and Devyn Kintzer added 12 points for Millersburg (6-2, 5-2).
Greenwood 71, Millersburg 46
Millersburg (6-2) 46
Christian Bingman 6 1-2 13; Devyn Kintzer 5 2-2 12; Kyle Casner 3 0-0 8; Isaiah Dyer 1 0-0 2; Mason Engle 1 0-1 2; Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 2; Tate Etzweiler 3 1-1 7. Totals 20 4-6 46.
3-point goals: Casner 2.
Did not score: Dillon Gray, Nick Lepone, Hayden Bixler, Luke Etzweiler.
Greenwood (7-0) 71
Avery Morder 5 3-3 13; Gage Wirth 1 0-0 2; Thomas Pyle 5 2-2 13; Tyler Sherman 6 2-3 15; Brennan Miller 2 0-0 5; Mike Strohm 7 2-2 20; Kyle Corkle 0 3-4 3. Totals 26 12-14 71.
3-point goals: Strohm 4, Pyle, Sherman, Miller.
Did not score: Sam Myers, Bryce Wagner, Lincoln Bunker.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 11 10 17 8 — 46
Greenwood 16 14 25 16 — 71
JV: Millersburg, 47-43, OT.
n Shamokin 70,
Mifflinburg 55
COAL TOWNSHIP — Brett Reed had 16 points and Canyan Lee had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Indians to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win over the Wildcats.
Colin Seedor added 13 points for Shamokin (3-5 overall, 3-3 HAC-I).
Cannon Griffth had 18 points, and Jake Young added 17 points for the Wildcats (7-2, 6-2), playing without leading scorer Isaiah Valentine.
Shamokin 70, Mifflinburg 55
Mifflinburg (7-2) 55
Gabe Yoder 4 0-0 8; Jarrett Foster 0 1-2 1; Tyler Reigle 3 2-4 9; Lane Yoder 1 0-1 2; Cannon Griffith 7 1-1 18; Jake Young 6 4-5 17. Totals 21 8-13 55.
3-point goals: Griffith 3, Reigle, Young.
Did not score: Ethan Bomgardner, Zack Wertman.
Shamokin (3-5) 70
Canyan Lee 7 0-2 14; Cam Annis 2 2-3 8; Colin Seedor 5 0-0 13; Brett Reed 7 0-0 16; Dom Michaels 2 0-0 4; Jason Leiby 3 0-0 6; Joey Tarr 3 1-2 9. Totals 29 3-7 70.
3-point goals: Seedor 3, Reed 2, Tarr 2, Annis.
Did not score: Caydin Bowers, Hunter Wertz, Mitchell Knowles.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 8 13 11 23 — 55
Shamokin 14 20 14 21 — 70
n Lewisburg 71,
Jersey Shore 61
JERSEY SHORE — Jake Hernandez had a career-high 30 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter in the Green Dragons HAC-I win.
Cam Michaels added 14 points for Lewisburg (8-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-I).
Lewisburg 71, Jersey Shore 61
Lewisburg (8-3) 71
Dante Sims 1 2-2 4; Jake Hernandez 13 3-4 30; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 5 3-4 14; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 0-0 5; Kadyn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Forrest Zelechoski 3 1-1 8. Totals 28 9-11 71.
3-point goals: Magyar 2, Hernandez, Michaels, Wuerdeman, Zelechoski.
Did not score: none.
Jersey Shore (3-9) 61
Damien Williams 5 0-1 10; Cayden Hess 11 4-6 27; Tristen Gallick 5 1-2 11; Cam Embick 1 1-2 4; Damian McAllister 3 0-0 9. Totals 25 6-11 61.
3-point goals: McAllister 3, Hess, Embick.
Did not score: D.J. Steinbacher, Logan Bailey, Owen Bloom
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 18 19 18 16 — 71
Jersey Shore 19 11 16 15 — 61
n Milton 68, Midd-West 57
MIDDLEBURG — Xzavier Minium scored 19 points in his return from injury, including 9-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, to help the Black Panthers to the HAC-II win.
The two teams were tied at 29 at halftime, and at 43 after the third quarter.
Jace Brandt chipped in 14 points, while Austin Gainer and Dillan Guinn-Bailey each had 12 for the Black Panthers (2-9 overall, 2-4 HAC-II).
Braedon Reid had 16 points for Midd-West (2-5, 0-5).
Milton 68, Midd-West 57
Milton (2-9) 68
Austin Gainer 4 2-2 12; Xzavier Minium 4 11-12 19; Carter Lilley 1 3-4 5; Jose Oyola 3 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 6 1-8 14; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 0-1 12. Totals 24 17-27 68.
3-point goals: Gainer 2, Brandt.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Wade Young, Dale Mitchell.
Midd-West (2-5) 57
Eli Swan 0 2-2 2; Braedon Reid 7 0-0 16; Easton Erb 0 2-2 2; Hunter Wolfley 4 3-4 12; Griffen Paige 1 2-3 4; Stefan Leitzel 4 3-6 11; Cole Shutt 1 4-6 6; Chris Fisher 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 18-25 57.
3-point goals: Reid 2, Wolfley.
Did not score: Noah Romig.
Score by quarters
Milton 17 12 14 25 — 68
Midd-West 14 15 14 14 — 57
n Mount Carmel 76,
Warrior Run 42
MOUNT CARMEL — Michael Balichik scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Red Tornadoes built a 32-point halftime lead.
Pedro Feliciano chipped in 11 points, and Darren Milewski added 10 points for the Red Tornadoes (10-1 overall, 5-1 HAC-II).
A.J. Beiber had 11 points to lead Warrior Run (2-4 overall and HAC-II).
Mount Carmel 76, Warrior Run 42
Warrior Run (2-4) 42
Logan Confer 0 2-2 2; Gabe Hogan 3 0-0 8; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 10; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-1 6; Nathan Axtman 1 1-1 3; Ryan Newton 0 2-4 2; A.J. Beiber 5 1-2 11. Totals 16 6-10 42.
3-point goals: Hogan 2, Sheesley 2.
Did not score: Carter Marr.
Mount Carmel (10-1) 76
Mike Balichik 12 4-4 28; Garrett Timco 2 0-0 4; Nate Long 3 0-0 8; Pedro Feliciano 5 1-1 11; Michael Farronato 0 2-2 2; Julien Stellar 1 0-0 3; Andrew Wasilewski 2 0-0 5; Darren Milewski 4 0-0 10; Nick Nestico 2 0-0 5. Totals 31 7-7 76.
3-point goals: Long 2, Milewski 2, Stellar, Wasilewski, Nestico.
Did not score: Michael Reed, Garrett Varano.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 5 15 8 14 — 42
Mount Carmel 25 27 14 10 — 76
JV: MC, 71-27. High scorers, MCA, Wasilewski, 15; WR, Marr, 10.
n Central Mountain 49,
Shikellamy 41
MILL HALL — Jack Hanna scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Nick Long added 11 points for the Wildcats (4-4 overall, 3-3 HAC-I), which outscored Shikellamy 15-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.
Davis Marshall had 16 points to lead the Braves (1-5 overall and HAC-I).
Central Mountain 49,
Shikellamy 41
Shikellamy (1-5) 41
Mason Deitrich 4 1-3 10; Jacaree James 1 0-0 2; Brayden Long 0 1-2 1; Nate Luciano 1 2-3 4; Davis Marshall 7 1-3 16; John Peifer 2 2-2 6; Collin Zechman1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-13 41.
3-point goals: Deitrich, Marshall.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Micah Zellers.
Central Mountain (4-4) 49
Trevor Adair 2 2-2 6; Brett Gerlach 1 0-0 2; Jack Hanna 7 1-4 15; Nick Long 4 3-4 11; Aidan Major 3 1-5 7; Ashton Probst 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 11-19 49.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Cayde McCloskey, Dallas Alexander.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 10 8 16 7 — 41
Central Mountain 14 11 9 15 — 49
JV: Shik, 57-40. High scorer, Shik, Zellers, 19.
n Montoursville 54,
Selinsgrove 36
MONTOURSVILLE — Dillon Young and Landon Reeder each scored 14 points to lead the Warriors to the HAC-I win.
Spencer George had 13 points, and Isaiah Ulrich added 11 points for Selinsgrove (1-7 overall, 0-7 HAC-I).
Montoursville 54, Selinsgrove 36
Selinsgrove (1-7) 36
Reis Naugle 1 0-0 3; Nate Hackenburger 1 0-0 3; Ethan Harris 1 0-0 3; Isaiah Ulrich 4 0-0 11; Theo Feiler 1 1-1 3; Spencer George 6 1-4 13. Totals 14 2-5 36.
3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Naugle, Hackenberger, Harris.
Did not score: Reece Feltman, Nate Cataldi, Blake Haddon, Valentino Barillilo, Randy Richter, Cameron Fogarty.
Montoursville (8-2) 54
Dillon Young 6 2-2 14; Josh Burger 4 0-0 9; Peyton Mussina 4 0-0 10; Noah Kutney 1 0-1 2; Landon Reeder 6 1-2 14; Luke Ebbert 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 4-7 54.
3-point goals: Mussina 2, Burger, Reeder.
Did not score: Isaiah Fenner, Nolan Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 8 14 8 — 36
Montoursville 14 16 11 13 — 54