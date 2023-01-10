MILLERSBURG — Tyler Sherman (20 points), Sam Myers (18), and Braden Sarver (10) all scored in double figures for Greenwood in a blowout win against Millersburg in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (10-1 overall, 5-0 TVL) turned a 35-22 halftime lead into a 55-31 advantage with their second consecutive 20-point period.
Nick Lepone finished with a team-high 16 points for the Indians (7-5) in the loss, while Waylon Troutman added eight.
Greenwood 62, Millersburg 37
Greenwood (10-1) 62
Kyle Corkle 1 1-2 3; Gage Wirth 4 0-0 8; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 3; Sam Myers 7 4-5 18; Braden Sarver 4 0-0 10; Tyler Sherman 8 3-6 20. Totals: 25 8-13 62.
3-point goals: Sarver 2, Brinser, Sherman.
Did not score: Gabe Naimo, Luke Taylor, John Taylor, Alex Bubb, Wilson Hartley.
Millersburg (7-5) 37
Isaiah Dyer 1 2-4 4; Nick Lepone 7 1-1 16; Jayden Kintzer 1 0-0 2; Waylon Troutman 3 2-3 8; Kerry Forney 1 0-3 2; Donovan Bain 1 0-0 2; Kamden Heintzelman 1 0-2 3. Totals: 15 5-13 37.
3-point goals: Heintzelman, Lepone.
Did not score: Branden Fetterholf, Nolan Schreffler, Maison Ferree, Cole Wallace.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;15;20;20;7 — 62
Millersburg;6;16;9;6 — 37