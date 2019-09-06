MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood showed improvement Thursday night in another big Tri-Valley League boys soccer victory.
Danny Capozzoli, Avery Morder, Grant Kauffman, Glenn Rice and Sam Myers scored for the Wildcats in a 5-2 victory over Upper Dauphin.
Grant Stoner scored both goals for the Trojans.
The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0), who will play on Monday at Upper Dauphin, also pinged three shots off the woodwork — including a pair by Kauffman.
Hopping on a loose ball deep in the Trojans’ defensive third, Capozzoli put Greenwood ahead just 5:29 into the game.
Nearly nine minutes later, Kauffman sped toward the end line and sent the ball in front of the goal. Morder poked it into the net for a 2-0 lead at the 14:09 mark.
“For the past three games we’ve had, we’ve been scored on first,” Kauffman said. “So, our goal was to get out first and get the jump on our opponent.”
Later in the half, Morder ignited a counterattack down that ended with a goal by Kauffman.
“We made ourselves more dangerous then we did in the previous three games,” Greenwood coach Aaron Anstine said.
Rice scored five times Tuesday against Line Mountain, so the balance Greenwood showed pleased Anstine.
“We know many people can put the ball in the back of the net, and everyone’s capable of doing that,” Kauffman said. “We just need to find open space and put it in.”
GREENWOOD 5,
UPPER DAUPHIN 2
First half
G-Danny Capozzoli, 5:29; G-Avery Morder (Grant Kauffman), 14:09; G-Kauffman (Capozzoli), 34:50.
Second half
UD-Grant Stoner, 50:24; G-Glenn Rice (Sam Myers), 58:21; G-Myers (Tyler Sherman), 61:21; UD-Stoner, 67:26.
Shots: G, 19-3. Corners: G, 11-1. Saves: Upper Dauphin 9 (Gavin Snyder 9, Parker Buss 0); Greenwood 1 (Aaron Bollinger).