MILLERSTOWN — Sam Myers (15 points), Braden Sarver (13), and Ben Brinser (11) all scored in double figures for Greenwood (21-1) in their dominant, 57-18 victory against Belleville Mennonite to close out the regular season on Monday night.
Greenwood has won 13 games in a row to wrap up the regular season following a Jan 7 loss to Tri-Valley.
Greenwood 57, Belleville Mennonite 18
Greenwood (21-1) 57
Gabe Naimo 1 0-0 3; Luke Taylor 1 0-0 3; Gage Wirth 1 0-0 3; Ben Brinser 3 2-2 11; Sam Myers 5 3-4 15; Braden Sarver 4 4-4 13; Wilson Hartley 4 1-1 9. Totals: 19 10-11 57.
3-point goals: Brinser 3, Myers 2, Naimo, Sarver, Taylor, Wirth.
Did not score: Kyle Corkle, John Taylor, Alex Bubb, Sam Watts.
Belleville Mennonite (8-10) 18
Mitch Kauffman 0 0-2 0; Quinn Renno 6 1-2 14; Evan Crosson 1 0-0 2; Paul Yoder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-4 18.
3-point goals: Renno.
Did not score: Miguel Interiano, Bryson Peachy.
Score by quarters
BMS;7;3;6;2 — 18
Greenwood;8;20;17;12 — 57