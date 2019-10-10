MILLERSTOWN — Leah Bryner had no reason to feel pressure until the last 12-odd minutes of Wednesday’s game when the eyes of her Greenwood teammates were glued to her.
The junior midfielder, perched at 99 career points, was funneled one penalty corner insert after another with the hopes of hitting the milestone and setting off a celebration at Dar Roush Memorial Field.
She fired a couple bullets just wide of the cage, and two others were stopped by Line Mountain goalie Olivia Smeltz in the late-game sequence.
“We were feeding her, trying to get it for her,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “I thought she got off some of her best shots of the year.”
Bryner couldn’t crack 100, but that’s the only aspect in which the Wildcats came up short. They dominated the visiting Eagles with an unrelenting attack that doubled as suffocating defense in a 4-0 Tri-Valley League victory.
“Lately we’ve been really focusing on the little things — receiving, passing — and we’ve also been lacking on intensity,” said Bryner. “We’ve also been focusing on moving as a unit, attacking, getting back, supporting — the forwards need to support the defense, and then the defense can support the forwards.”
With the exception of a strong early run on the right flank by Laney Yeager — which resulted in a shot stopped by Greenwood freshman Jordan Stroup — Line Mountain was mostly limited to rifling balls upfield with the hope one would pierce the defense for a breakaway. Few did, and midway through the half the Wildcats began consistently knocking down those attempts not far beyond their attacking 25.
It had the air of a full-court press — which Houser could appreciate having won 525 games over 26 seasons as Greenwood’s boys basketball coach — whereby Line Mountain’s only option to score was a long outlet pass for a dunk.
“We didn’t think our defense was nearly where it should have been,” Houser said. “We’re trying to get a lot more pressure on the ball, more double-teams.”
The Wildcats’ execution put Smeltz in the crosshairs, and the senior responded with 14 saves to give the Eagles a puncher’s chance. Even with a goalie who has started games in all four varsity seasons playing well, Greenwood overwhelmed with volume.
The hosts converted the first of 12 penalty corners when inserter Ashlyn Taylor got a return pass at the left post and slipped the ball past a crouching Smeltz. Hailey Womer cut off a Line Mountain clear attempt and sent the ball across the circle to Cori Davis for a reverse flick and a 2-0 lead with 2:37 to play in the half.
Then, not two minutes after halftime, Smeltz stopped a Bryner shot that caromed to Emma Rolston at the left of the cage. Rolston tried an immediate flick but topped the ball only a few inches forward. She drew it back, studied her surroundings for a few beats, and hit a reverse lift high and into the right side of the cage for the first of her two second-half goals.
“For 60 minutes straight, it’s hard to keep your head in it the whole game,” said Smeltz. “Especially if we start to get down, we just need to remember to keep our heads up, that the game isn’t over until it’s over.”
Greenwood (13-1-2) moved to 6-0-1 in the TVL, barely ahead of Newport (5-0-1) with a meeting of the two set for Tuesday at Roush Field. The Class A state runner-up Buffaloes must also play Line Mountain on Monday before the league slate wraps in Tuesday’s first-place showdown.
The Eagles (6-7, 4-3), third in the five-team league, are eyeing another postseason run in a district they match up well in, given Monday’s 4-0 win at likely top seed Bloomsburg.
“Greenwood’s a great team to prepare us for that level of play,” said Smeltz. “Playing these teams is definitely helping us prepare and get better.”
As for Bryner, she was anything but disappointed after Wednesday’s game. With 32 goals and 35 assists in her career, she projects to be the second of three Wildcats to achieve 100 points this season, following senior Grace Lesh and ahead of fellow junior Hailey Womer (93).
“I figured, ‘Hey, it’d be really cool if I got it tonight,’” Bryner said. “Maybe next game. I’d be fine with that, too.”
GREENWOOD 4, LINE MOUNTAIN 0
First half
G-Ashlyn Taylor, 23:45; G-Cori Davis (Hailey Womer), 2:37.
Second half
G-Emma Rolston, 28:06; G-Rolston (Grace Lesh), 19:15.
Shots: G 21-4. Corners: G 12-4. Cards: LM, Coach, 2nd, 23:32 (green). Defensive save: G, Jordan Stroup. Saves: Line Mountain 14 (Olivia Smeltz); Greenwood 3 (Kelsey Sheaffer).