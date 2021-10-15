HERSHEY — Emma Rolston, Audrey Weger and Sydney Cameron each scored a pair of goals in Greenwood's dominant 9-0 win over Milton Hershey in nonconference field hockey Friday night.
The Wildcats (15-1) outshot the Spartans 23-0.
Bekah Brinser added a goal and a pair of assists in the win.
Greenwood 9, Milton Hershey 0
First quarter
G-Emma Rolston, 6:09; G-Bekah Brinser, 0:05.
Second quarter
G-Audrey Weger, 9:45; G-Weger (Brinser), 1:31; G-Sydney Cameron (Rolston), 0:16.
Third quarter
G-Cameron, 4:05; G-Rolston, 3:17; G-Allie Howell (Brinser), 1:48.
Fourth quarter
G-Ella Seiber (Ashlyn Taylor), 10:48.
Shots: G 23-0. Corners: G 16-0. Saves: Greenwood 0 (Lydia Miller); Milton Hershey 8.