MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood went from defending a dangerous free kick to delivering a game-winning goal in a matter of moments.
Grant Kauffman’s goal with 16:40 remaining — off a Danny Capozzoli pass — propelled Greenwood to a 2-1 victory over East Juniata in a Tri-Valley League soccer match Saturday.
Avery Morder also connected, delivering a headball goal as the Wildcats (11-1-0, 10-0-0) secured their 10th consecutive victory. Aaron Bollinger totaled three saves in goal, including a dandy that triggered the game-winning sequence.
Tyler Kerstetter scored the lone goal for East Juniata (5-8-0, 5-5-0), which dropped its second straight. Andrew Hunter finished with three saves.
Kerstetter stood over a dangerous restart some 25 yards out, as East Juniata had a terrific opportunity to take its first lead.
Kerstetter delivered the ball, but Bollinger was in the right spot to glove it. Cade Brubaker was ready for a rebound. Bollinger had to fend off Brubaker to gain total control.
“Cade Brubaker went into that cross like I expect players to go in,” East Juniata coach Mike Ryan said. “And that keeper hung on. He did well there. … He made a great save.”
An instant later, after Bollinger’s punt, Capozzoli took control and played the ball ahead to Kauffman.
Kauffman took possession, found the right side of the goal wide open and promptly blasted a shot into the net to snap the tie.
“I knew I couldn’t beat him inside, so I had to go outside,” Kauffman said. “I tried to go inside before, but it didn’t really work out so I figured I’d just try and run around him. As soon as I got around him, I turned it back, shot it and let it loose.”
Greenwood coach Aaron Anstine said: “I thought he did everything he needed to do there, and he got rewarded.”
The Wildcats took the lead with 27:50 gone in the opening half when Glenn Rice claimed a ball in the right corner, then crossed the ball into Morder.
Nearly seven minutes later, EJ pulled even when Kerstetter got his head on Gannon Ryan’s restart.
“We’re closely matched with these top teams in Tri-Valley League,” Mike Ryan said. “We just can’t get one to come our way.”
GREENWOOD 2, EAST JUNIATA 1
First half
G-Avery Morder (Glenn Rice), 27:50; EJ-Tyler Kerstetter (Gannon Ryan), 34:38.
Second half
G-Grant Kauffman (Danny Capozzoli), 63:20.
Shots: G, 8-4. Corners: G, 6-5. Saves: East Juniata 3 (Andrew Hunter); Greenwood 3 (Aaron Bollinger).