MILLERSTOWN — Grant Kauffman doesn’t know if he can jump any higher.
When an opportunity presented itself in the second half, the Greenwood junior used his ability to elevate to head in a pass from Keegan Yeingst with 8:59 remaining.
That goal gave the Wildcats a 1-0 victory over Juniata in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer semifinal Monday
“That’s probably the highest I’ve jumped all year,” Kauffman said.
Aaron Bollinger finished with five saves, including several first-half beauties that kept the visiting Indians off the board, to preserve the Greenwood clean sheet.
Up next for Greenwood (15-4), which is en route to its fourth straight Tri-Valley League championship game, is a scrap with Halifax (17-1) on Wednesday night at Upper Dauphin High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Coming from losing 12 or 13 seniors last year, it’s hard,” Kauffman said. “Maybe at the beginning of the season, we might not have thought we would be in this situation but through all the hard work in practice we’ve come here.”
Should weather interfere, the doubleheader — which also features the girls title game between East Juniata and Juniata — could get moved back to Thursday.
For a large portion of the game — the West Division foes split their regular-season meetings — neither side could earn many scoring opportunities.
The Wildcats had two terrific chances in front in the 59th minute, but Juniata keeper Johnny Dessin saved one and a defender stopped the other.
Eventually, Kauffman made a run toward goal as Yeingst sent a long pass in from the right wing.
Dessin was right there, but Kauffman went over the Juniata keeper and got enough of the ball with his head to bounce it into the cage.
“We got one to roll our way,” Anstine said, “and that’s all we need.”
The Wildcats were still scoreless at the break because Bollinger was able to get his trusty mitts on two extraordinarily dangerous Juniata chances.
The first came in the 32nd minute, when Bollinger scrambled to his right to collar a Zane Hazard headball, and pressed the ball against the left post to prevent it from squeezing across the line.
In the 34th minute, Juniata (12-7) had two runners charging after a cross from the right wing. One tried to use his head and missed, but Bryce Rush got his right foot on the ball only to have Bollinger smother the shot.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to save anything,” said Bollinger, who never played soccer until this season. “I’m willing to run into the pole like I did last week and then this week as well. Reactions will take me anywhere.”
Bollinger had to make one solid save after the break and that came nearly 16 minutes in when he caught a Tad Shellenberger direct kick.
In large part due to Bollinger and Kauffman, the Wildcats are headed back to the TVL title game.
“We wanted to get back and that’s four years in a row to get back there,” Anstine said. “I’m proud of them for that accomplishment.
“It’s an expectation to get back there and we lived up to it.”
GREENWOOD 1, JUNIATA 0
Second half
G-Grant Kauffman (Keegan Yeingst), 71:01.
Shots: G, 6-5. Corners: G, 6-3. Saves: Juniata 4 (Johnny Dessin); Greenwood 5 (Aaron Bollinger).