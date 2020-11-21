Paityn Wirth’s phenomenal high school career figured to cast such a shadow that it would take Greenwood field hockey years, if not decades, to emerge from it.
It stood to reason that everything the program accomplished after the All-American left Millerstown would be measured against the Wirth Era. Now a starting forward for two-time defending NCAA champion North Carolina, she scored 180 career goals (sixth-most in U.S. high school history), while leading the Wildcats to their first district and state championships.
Greenwood was an area power prior to Wirth’s arrival, but her heavy lifting substantially raised the bar.
Well, the bar has been boosted once again — and so soon that the girls responsible were Wirth’s teammates.
Greenwood’s seniors — Alyssa Barner, Leah Bryner, Abby Taylor and Hailey Womer — are the leaders of a team that is back in the PIAA Class A championship game for the second time in four years. The Wildcats face District 2 juggernaut and two-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary at 10 a.m. today at Whitehall High School’s Zephyr Sports Complex.
It will be the teams’ fourth state showdown in as many seasons, with Greenwood winning to claim the 2017 crown and the Blue Knights taking semifinals in each of the last two seasons.
The Wildcats (13-2) are in the midst of a tremendous run, having allowed just one goal during a seven-game win streak. In fact, when Shady Side Academy’s Jenny Woodings scored with 2:23 to play in Tuesday’s semifinal, it ended a stretch of nearly 423 scoreless minutes played by Greenwood since Oct. 8.
Bryner, a midfielder recently named Tri-Valley League MVP, scored half of her team-high 14 goals during the win streak. Meanwhile, Taylor has scored seven of her 12 goals in just the five postseason games, while fellow forward Womer has added four. The three TVL all-stars scored goals in both state playoff victories.
“Being the leaders on the team, I think it should be us maybe contributing more,” said Bryner, who, along with Womer, is a four-year starter and two-time all-state honoree.
Emma Rolston, a junior mid who made a preseason commitment to Kent State, tops Greenwood with 35 points (matching Bryner with 14 goals). Bryner (33 points) and Womer (30) are close behind, while Taylor’s late-season surge gave her 27 points. Barner, the Wildcats’ first forward off the bench, has seven points (three goals).
“They’re really good. They’re really athletic, and they’re really nice kids,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “It’s a great combination of everything, the four of them. They’ve really worked hard at the game.
“They’re not the most outgoing kids in the group ... but that works. Team is team.”
The Wildcats’ Class of 2021 has a career record of 75-11-2, winning the last three of 12 consecutive TVL titles (and 21 overall), three straight District 3 championships, four state semifinal appearances, and two state final berths.
“I think that, over the years, we’ve really learned how to become a family,” said Taylor. “We’ve learned to remain humble, but also to celebrate our victories.”
Wyoming Seminary (17-0) has won 27 consecutive games dating to last season. The Blue Knights have three Division I recruits: goalie Mia Magnotta (Iowa), forward Quinn Medico (La Salle), and mid Grace Parson (Virginia). They also boast one of the nation’s top 50 juniors according to MAXFieldHockey.com (mid Anna Mozeleski), as well as a trio top-100 sophomores.
The eight-time champion earned its 12th state final berth.