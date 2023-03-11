MILLERSTOWN — Philadelphia-Montgomery County Christian rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit on Friday night to rally for a 46-45 victory over Greenwood in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
Jack Swider scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Falcons (19-9) comeback. Peter Haviland and Kendall Bratten each chipped in 10 points for Phil-Mont. Christian.
The Wildcats were limited to just one fourth-quarter field goal, and two foul shots — all by Sherman.
Tyler Sherman scored 20 points to lead Greenwood (25-3), while Luke Taylor added 10 points.
PIAA Class A first round
Phil-Mont. Christian 46,
Greenwood 45
Phil-Mont. Christian (19-9) 46
Ewan Chi 2 2-2 8; Jameer Zachary 0 1-2 1; Jack Swider 7 1-1 17; Peter Haviland 4 0-0 10; Kendall Bratten 5 0-3 10. Totals 18 4-8 46.
3-point goals: Chi 2, Swider 2, Haviland 2.
Did not score: Julian Sheppard, Julian Ray, Chris Brown.
Greenwood (25-3) 45
Luke Taylor 4 2-2 10; Ben Brinser 0 1-2 1; Sam Myers 3 0-0 7; Braden Sarver 2 2-2 7; Tyler Sherman 5 10-13 20. Totals 14 15-19 45.
3-point goals: Myers, Sarver.
Did not score: Kyle Corkle, Gage Wirth, John Taylor.
Score by quarters
Phil-Mont. Christian;7;10;20;9 — 46
Greenwood;8;21;12;4 — 45