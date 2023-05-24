MECHANICSBURG — Halifax took advantage of eight Greenwood errors, and Chloe Mace picked up the win in the circle, and scored three runs as Halifax knocked off Greenwood, 15-0, in three innings in the District 3 Class A softball championship at Cumberland Valley High School.
Greenwood had three errors, Brooke Baracavage scored on a passed ball, and Halifax took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Mace had a two-run single in the second to key a six-run outburst for Halifax, which beat Greenwood three times this season.
Halifax (6-15) will face the winner of today's Forest City-Old Forge game on Tuesday in a play-in game for the PIAA Tournament. The winner of that game plays a first-round game with the District 11 champion on June 5.
Greenwood finishes its season at 2-19.
District 3 Class A Championship game
at Cumberland Valley H.S.
Halifax 15, Greenwood 0 (3 inn.)
Greenwood;000 — 0-2-8
Halifax;465 — 0-9-0
Riley Danko and Kiera Walton. Chloe Mace and Paige Miller.
WP: Mace; LP: Danko.
Greenwood: Walton, double.
Halifax: Abigail Mace, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Brooke Baracavage, 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs; Chloe Mace, 1-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Angel Villa, 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Ryley Wilheim, 3-for-3, run, 3 RBIs.