MECHANICSBURG — Halifax took advantage of eight Greenwood errors, and Chloe Mace picked up the win in the circle, and scored three runs as Halifax knocked off Greenwood, 15-0, in three innings in the District 3 Class A softball championship at Cumberland Valley High School.

Greenwood had three errors, Brooke Baracavage scored on a passed ball, and Halifax took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Mace had a two-run single in the second to key a six-run outburst for Halifax, which beat Greenwood three times this season.

Halifax (6-15) will face the winner of today's Forest City-Old Forge game on Tuesday in a play-in game for the PIAA Tournament. The winner of that game plays a first-round game with the District 11 champion on June 5. 

Greenwood finishes its season at 2-19.

District 3 Class A Championship game

at Cumberland Valley H.S.

Halifax 15, Greenwood 0 (3 inn.)

Greenwood;000 — 0-2-8

Halifax;465 — 0-9-0

Riley Danko and Kiera Walton. Chloe Mace and Paige Miller.

WP: Mace; LP: Danko.

Greenwood: Walton, double.

Halifax: Abigail Mace, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Brooke Baracavage, 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs; Chloe Mace, 1-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Angel Villa, 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Ryley Wilheim, 3-for-3, run, 3 RBIs.

Tags

Trending Video