MILLERSTOWN — Nathan Blasick scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Halifax rallied from a 12-point deficit to start the final stanza in a 47-43 victory over Greenwood in the District 3 Class A semifinals at Greenwood High School on Monday night.
Aaron Bollinger scored 16 of his 18 over the first three quarters as Greenwood (15-11) built a 41-29 lead, before Blasick took over the game. Greenwood managed just a Bollinger bucket in the fourth quarter as Greemwood were 0-of-3 from the line.
Halifax (17-8) will face Mount Calvary (24-2), a 49-29 winner over Lancaster County Christian School, in the Class A championship game at 5:30 p.m. at the Giant Center. Greenwood will travel to Lancaster County Christian School (16-7) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the third-place game.
District 3 Class A Playoffs
Semifinal
Halifax 47, Greenwood 43
Halifax (17-8) 47
Judah Miller 3 0-0 7; Nathan Berger 1 0-0 2; Wyatt Miller 1 1-2 3; Nathan Blasick 9 7-11 26; Corey Attivo 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 8-13 47.
3-point goals: Miller, Blasick, Attivo.
Did not score: Zach Stoneroad, Caden Funk.
Greenwood (15-11) 43
Avery Morder 1 1-2 3; Thomas Pyle 4 3-5 12; Tyler Sherman 1 0-0 2; Brennan Miller 1 0-0 2; Michael Strom 0 2-2 2; Aaron Bollinger 6 2-2 18; Steven Watts 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-11 43.
3-point goals: Bollinger 4, Pyle.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Halifax 16 5 8 18 — 47
Greenwood 8 18 15 2 — 43