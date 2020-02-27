LANCASTER — Josh Glessner and Justin Peifer each scored 16 points to lead Lancaster County Christian to a 59-58 win over Greenwood in the District 3 Class A third-place boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
Greenwood (15-12) will face District 1 champion in the first round of the state playoffs next Friday night. Lancaster County Christian (17-7) will play the District 4 runner-up — the loser of tonight’s Northumberland Christian and St. John Neumann game at Danville High School.
Thomas Pyle scored 23 points, and Aaron Bollinger had 16 points to lead the Wildcats.
District 3 Playoffs
Third-place game
Lancaster County Christian 59,
Greenwood 58
Greenwood (15-12) 58
Avery Morder 2 4-4 10; Thomas Pyle 8 5-8 23; Tyler Sherman 2 0-0 4; Brennan Miller 2 0-0 5; Aaron Bollinger 5 4-6 16. Totals 19 13-18 58.
3-point goal: Morder 2, Pyle 2, Bollinger 2, Miller.
DId not score: Michael Strohm, Steven Watts.
Lancaster County Chr. (17-7) 59
Josh Glessner 5 4-6 16; Jeremy Sensinig 0 2-2 2; Jusitn Peifer 5 2-4 16; Josh MacCartney 4 0-0 9; Luke Miklas 1 0-0 2; Charles Hall 4 5-6 14. Totals 19 13-18 59.
3-point goals: Peifer 4, Glessner 2, MacCartney, Hall.
Did not score: Preston Fisher, Levi Hansen.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 15 15 7 21 — 58
Lancaster Co. Chr. 9 13 18 19 — 59