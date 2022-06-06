MILLERSTOWN — Tri-Valley rolled the dice in the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday's Class A state playoff game, and the gamble paid off with a 6-2 win over Greenwood.
The District 3 champion Wildcats trailed 4-1 in the home sixth when Gavin Fegley had a one-out double. Kyle Corkle, Gage Wirth and Sam Myers followed with two-out singles, the latter scoring a run.
The District 11 champion Bulldogs then opted to intentionally walk Greenwood's Tyler Sherman to load the bases. They pitched to Wildcats' clean-up batter Ethan Jezewski, who popped out on the first pitch.
Tri-Valley (20-4) scored twice in the seventh, and then pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam to end the game.
Caden Leonard earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of four-hit ball. He allowed one run, struck out four and walked six.
Wildcats junior Sam Myers took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Wirth, Myers and Fegley each had a pair of hits. The Wildcats (11-12) stranded 13 runners on base.
Tri-Valley led 4-0 in the middle of the fourth inning. Greenwood got back a run in the bottom of the fourth when Myers singled to right field with two outs.
The Bulldogs face District 6 champion Bishop McCort, a 4-0 winner over District 5 runner-up Rockwood, in Thursday's state quarterfinals.
PIAA CLASS A FIRST ROUND
Tri-Valley 6, Greenwood 2
Tri-Valley;021;100;2 — 6-6-0
Greenwood;000;101;0 — 2-9-5
Caden Leonard, Devin Wertz (4), Jonas McGrath (6) and Aidan Nye. Sam Myers, Ethan Jezewski (7) and Gage Wirth.
WP: Leonard. LP: Myers.
Tri-Valley: Kameron Wetzel 1-for-4, run; Brody Smith run; McGrath 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Kole Miller run; Lucas Troutman 1-for-1; Wertz 1-for-3, 2 runs; Jake Tietsworth 1-for-3, RBI; Lucas Scheib 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Greenwood: Wirth 2-for-3; Myers 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Tyler Sherman 1-for-3; Gavin Jones 1-for-3; Gavin Fegley 2-for-2, double, run; Kyle Corkle 1-for-3, run.