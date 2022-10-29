COVE — Greenwood battled back from a slow start in Saturday's District 3 Class A quarterfinal against rival Newport, but the Buffaloes managed to cage the only goal in penalty strokes to outlast the Wildcats, 4-3, at Susquenita High School.
The teams have now split their four meetings this season. Newport will face the winner of Annville-Cleona and Boiling Springs in Wednesday's finals. Greenwood will play the loser in a consolation game.
Newport (16-3) jumped on Greenwood early, scoring three times in the final 6:10 of the first quarter. Delaney Green scored twice before Addy Gehr made it 3-0.
The Wildcats (15-4) finally got on the board with 1:20 left in the first half when Syndey Cameron scored off an assist from Gracie Roush. Riley Danko added two second-half penalty strokes, one with 2:14 left in the third quarter, and the other with 6:16 left regulation, to tie the game for Greenwood.
"We weren't ready to play in the first quarter, and it could have been much worse," Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. "We just had to climb uphill the rest of the way. When you're not quite tuned in, it's tough getting the ball in the cage."
Emma Weidenhammer had 24 saves in the victory for Newport. Greenwood outshot Newport, 27-13, and had 10 more corners than the Buffaloes.
District 3 Class A playoffs
at Susquenita HS
Newport 4, Greenwood 3
(Newport 1-0 in strokes)
First quarter
N-Delaney Green (Kyle Hall), 6:10; N-Green, 2:00; N-Addy Gehr (Clair Weidenhammer), 1:23.
Second quarter
G-Sydney Cameron (Gracie Roush), 1:40.
Third quarter
G-Rylee Danko (penalty stroke), 2:14.
Fourth quarter
G-Danko (penalty stroke), 6:16.
Shots: G, 27-13. Corners: G, 17-7. Saves: Greenwood 10 (Lydia Miller); Newport 24 (Emma Weidenhammer).