ALTOONA — Blake Pisarcik belted the last of three doubles in DuBois Central Catholic's six-run sixth inning that rallied the Cardinals past Greenwood, 9-7, in a PIAA Class A baseball quarterfinal Thursday.
The Wildcats led 5-0 after the first inning, and 7-3 in the middle of the sixth before the District 9 runners-up broke out with five hits.
Sam Myers, a senior right-hander, started every postseason game for Greenwood (13-13), which won its fifth consecutive District 3 championship. On Thursday, Myers allowed three unearned runs on five hits through five innings.
Cartar Kosko and Andrew Green opened the home sixth with consecutive doubles to make it 7-4. After a flyout, Matt Pyne singled in a run. An infield error, Greenwood's fifth miscue, put two on ahead of Carter Hickman's run-scoring single that made it a one-run game and chased Myers.
Gage Wirth issued a walk to load the bases, and a wild pitch tied the score. Pisarcik then doubled in the go-ahead runs before Wirth got the last two outs.
Brayden Fox pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to cap 3 2/3 innings of three-hit relief for the win. Cardinals starter Carter Himes gave up six earned runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3.
Greenwood had six players with multiple hits, led by Wirth (3-for-4). He and Myers (2-for-3) knocked in a pair of runs apiece. Kyle Corkle, Tyler Sherman, Bryce Danko and Nico Naimo all had two hits.
The Wildcats opened the game with four consecutive hits, including back-to-back singles by Corkle and Myers, and Sherman's team-high ninth double. Wirth and Danko had RBI singles; an RBI groundout made it 4-0; and Naimo capped the five-run rally with a triple.
Myers had a successful squeeze bunt in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Myers, Sherman and Wirth had a series of two-out singles in the sixth to make it 7-3.
DuBois (19-5) plays District 1 champion Dock Mennonite, an 11-2 winner over Northeast Bradford, in Monday's semifinals.
PIAA CLASS A BASEBALL
QUARTERFINAL
At Veterans Field, Altoona
DuBois Central Catholic 9, Greenwood 7
Greenwood;500;101;0 — 7-13-5
DuBois Cent. Cath.;012;006;x — 9-10-1
Sam Myers, Gage Wirth (6) and Wirth, Tyler Sherman (6). Carter Himes, Brayden Fox (4) and Trent Miller.
WP: Fox. LP: Myers.
Greenwood: Kyle Corkle 2-for-4, run; Myers 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Sherman 2-for-3, double, run; Wirth 3-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Bryce Danko 2-for-4, run, RBI; Gavin Fegley RBI; Nico Naimo 2-for-4, triple, run, RBI; LeRoy Brofee 2 runs.
DuBois Central Catholic: Matt Pyne 1-for-4, run, RBI; Fox 2 runs; Carter Hickman 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kaden Brezenski 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Blake Pisarcik 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Himes 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Cartar Kosko 1-for-4, double, run; Andrew Green 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.