WRIGHTSVILLE — The Greenwood field hockey team might have been favored as the two-time defending District 3 Class A champion despite being a lower seed than host Eastern York, but the Wildcats had some big concerns about Golden Knights goalie Kelsey Felix.
Emma Rolston quickly took care of those concerns.
The Kent State commit tallied a hat trick just seven minutes into the opening quarter as Greenwood beat Eastern York, 8-0, in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Tournament on Wednesday night.
“We were really worried about their goalie, and those goals early just allowed us to relax and really play,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said.
Greenwood (9-2) advances to the semifinals Saturday, where it faces Oley Valley. The Wildcats will travel to the Lynx (13-0) at 2 p.m. in a rematch of the last two District 3 title games, won by the Wildcats.
Rolston scored off an assist from Riley Danko with 12:50 left in the first quarter, before adding unassisted goals with 10:50 and 8:27 left in the first quarter. Leah Bryner then made it 5-0 with 4:04 left in the opening quarter. Rolston, Danko, Abby Taylor and Hailey Womer also added goals for Greenwood.
Greenwood led in shots (36-4) and corners (20-4).
“Most of those goals were off Felix’s pads,” Houser said of the Lock Haven commit. “She’s very impressive.”
Felix finished with 25 saves in the game for Eastern York (10-3).
Greenwood 8, Eastern York 0
First quarter
Green-Emma Ralston (Riley Danko), 12:50; Green-Ralston (unassisted), 10:50; Green-Ralston (unassisted), 8:27; Green-Leah Bryner (unassisted), 4:04.
Third quarter
Green-Hailey Womer (unassisted), 3:27; Green-Abby Taylor (unassisted), 1:17.
Fourth quarter
Green-Ralston (unassisted), 12:04; Green-Danko (unassisted), 7:40.
Shots: Green, 36-4; Corners: Green, 20-4. Saves: Greenwood 0 (Lydia Miller); Eastern York 25 (Kelsey Felix).