ELLIOTSBURG — Grace Lesh scored four goals, and Leah Bryner scored the 100th point of her career as Greenwood rolled to an 8-1 victory over Fleetwood in the District 3 Class A field hockey quarterfinals on Saturday at West Perry High School
The game was scoreless until Cori Davis scored for the Wildcats (15-1-2) with 16:56 left in the first half, and that started a four-goal onslaught to end the first half.
Davis added two goals, while Hailey Womer had a goal and two assists. Emma Rolston also scored for Greenwood.
The Wildcats will play Boiling Springs (17-1-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Greenwood beat Boiling Springs, 5-2, back on Sept. 7 at Boiling Springs. Boiling Springs beat Greenwood, 1-0, on Sept. 30.
Greenwood 8, Fleetwood 1
First half
G-Cori Davis, 16:56; G-Grace Lesh (Kenedy Stroup), 16:26; G-Lesh (Hailey Womer), 10:27; G-Lesh (Leah Bryner), 8:30; G-Womer, 4:09.
Second half
G-Davis (Womer), 19:00; F-Casey Lynn DeWald, 17:16; G-Emma Rolston, 10:36; G-Lesh (Allie Howell), 7:00.
Shots: G, 27-4. Corners: G, 16-3. Saves: Greenwood (Kelsey Sheaffer), 3; Fleetwood (Kelsey Hennig and Elizabeth Miller), 12.