Kent Houser has made no secret of Greenwood’s aim to funnel the ball to the right side of the field hockey field.
That’s where quicksilver senior Hailey Womer routinely burns tracks into the turf as the tip of the Wildcats’ attacking spear.
Last year, in her junior season, Womer was honored as all-state first team after scoring 50 points, including 17 goals.
So it makes sense that the Wildcats coach of three-plus decades and his players would bang the drum for their star forward.
“I just think that, with Hailey being such a threat, that is definitely our immediate spot to go to,” said Greenwood senior left forward Abby Taylor.
Don’t believe it.
The Wildcats boast far more than a half-field attack, as evidenced by Thursday’s district title game. They controlled a good portion of the first half with their play on the left side, from back Sydney Cameron to mid Riley Danko to Taylor. Danko, in particular, had a very strong half, winning several balls near the sideline and feeding them ahead to Taylor.
Danko also made a defensive save with 5:28 to play in the opening quarter, keeping the game scoreless until Cameron broke through with a Taylor assist on a penalty corner four minutes later.
“We were able to get a lot of attack out of our left,” Houser said. “Abby has a lot of speed, and Riley’s had really a super year for us, has a great stick on that left side.”
Greenwood (11-2), which won its third consecutive District 3 Class A title, plays District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic in the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. today at Lower Dauphin Middle School’s Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Also today, Selinsgrove (17-1-1) opens Class 2A state play at District 7 champion Penn-Trafford (15-0) at 1 p.m.
One issue with a Womer-centric approach is Greenwood’s opponents could key on her and commit defensive help to the right side. In Thursday’s district final, Newport slowed her after two immediate threats at the start of the game. When the Wildcats began to play the left side of the field, forcing their Tri-Valley League rivals to defend the entire field, they earned six penalty corners in the second period alone.
“Hailey is just an amazing player — she’s so fast — so we have an advantage to our stick side. I think the left side is really important, too,” said Taylor, one of four Wildcats named TVL all-stars. “It’s a super-amazing place to tip the ball, and even for dribbling. It is a good spot for us.”
Leah Bryner, a senior inner and the league MVP, and junior mid Emma Rolston are key to Greenwood’s possession between the 25-yard lines and feeding the wings. Rolston leads the Wildcats with 13 goals (32 points), while Bryner (10 goals, 25 points), Womer (9 and 25) and sophomore mid Jordan Stroup (8 and 20) are close behind. Taylor has seven goals.
“The objective is always to get the ball to Hailey, but we have such strength in our team and trust in abilities — and such a skilled individual team — that getting the ball to Abby is not anything uncomfortable,” said Danko, a sophomore defensive mid. “Our whole team works together to work the whole field, and I think that is intimidating to a lot of teams.”