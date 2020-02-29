HERSHEY — Trailing by 10 points at the end of the opening quarter, Kenedy Stroup knew several things needed to change dramatically if she and her Greenwood teammates were going to make a run at District 3 hoops gold Friday.
Once the Wildcats settled in at the defensive end, won their share of 50-50 balls and started to make some shots, they made things really interesting.
Unfortunately for Stroup & Co., it wasn’t enough.
Despite Stroup collecting 15 of her 17 points after the break, and Alli Crockett netting 11 more, Greenwood fell to reigning champ Lancaster Country Day 44-42 in the District 3 Class A final at Giant Center.
Greenwood also lost in last year’s final, tumbling 35-30 to a Country Day program that once resided in the Tri-Valley League alongside Jeff Deitz’s Wildcats.
Ashanti Duncan (15 points), Kaela Stankiewicz (11) and Annabelle Copeland (10) reached double figures for the Cougars (22-3).
Greenwood (20-7) already was locked into the PIAA’s 32-program Class A championship field. The Wildcats will open state play next weekend against Morrisville, District 1’s fourth seed, at a District 3 venue.
“Our goal ideally is to be back here in three weeks and be playing for the same championship,” Stroup admitted. “We’ve been looking for a championship to win for the four years of my career and we still haven’t gotten one. That’s what we want.
“That’s the last one, at least for me and Alli, that we have a shot to get.”
What frustrated the Wildcats was they made a game of it despite falling behind 6-0 midway through the quarter and 15-5 by the end of the first. Duncan banked seven points while Stankiewicz and Genesis Meadows chipped in four.
“To us, defense is key,” said the 5-foot-10 Stroup, who also grabbed seven rebounds. “That’s what we want to start with and, in the first quarter, it was clear that our defense wasn’t up to par the way it should be.”
“Obviously, we’re upset.” Deitz added. “Obviously, there are some tears in the locker room. Obviously, there may be some more tonight. It wasn’t the result we wanted. It wasn’t the start we wanted. … But I’m so stinkin’ proud of them.”
Country Day still led by 10 at 20-10 following a Duncan free throw with 2:39 remaining in the second quarter. However, a 3-pointer from Ella Brummer, and Abby Taylor’s putback had Greenwood within five at the break. 20-15.
Copeland hit the first bucket of the second half before a 6-0 outburst fueled by a Taylor layup and a pair of Stroup hoops had the Wildcats within one (22-21). Greenwood was within one (26-25) later in the third quarter, but the Wildcats were unable to push in front.
The Cougars stretched the lead to eight (36-28) with 4:40 to go, but Deitz’s determined bunch kept fighting to close the gap.
Country Day made it next to impossible for the Wildcats to get the ball inside to 6-foot-1 senior hammer Alli Walton. She ended up with two points, both from the foul line, before fouling out with 1:47 left.
The Wildcats were able to get to within two (42-40) on Stroup’s 3-pointer with 19.2 showing, but Copeland answered with a pair of free throws. Stroup then matched those freebies with a pair of her own with 9.7 remaining.
“We did our best to battle back,” said Stroup, who had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including Greenwood’s last seven. “They were a tough team. We did the best we could and we had an opportunity at the end.”
Greenwood promptly tagged Stankiewicz with 6.2 left and sent her to the foul line. She missed both free throws, and Brummer grabbed the board.
Stroup had one last look just before the horn, but her runner from the right wing wouldn’t fall.
“We were down 10 and that’s hard to come back from, especially in an environment like this when we’re all nervous,” said Stroup, who also grabbed seven rebounds. “We really battled and we had a shot to win that game at the end.”
“Once we settled in and got a little bit of a rhythm, we were fine,” Deitz added. “Unfortunately at that point, like I told them, we might have made a mountain a little bit too high to get to the top of. But, man, they fought. Didn’t they?
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Giant Center, Hershey
LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY 44, GREENWOOD 42
Greenwood (20-7) 42
Kenedy Stroup 5 6-6 17; Abby Taylor 2 0-0 4; Ella Brummer 3 0-2 8; Alli Crockett 3 3-3 11; Alli Walton 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 11-13 42.
3-point goals: Brummer 2, Crockett 2, K. Stroup.
Did not score: Mercedes McNaughton, Jordan Stroup.
Lancaster Country Day (22-3) 44
Kaela Stankiewicz 2 7-12 11; Genesis Meadows 3 0-1 6; Annabelle Copeland 3 4-4 10; Ashanti Duncan 6 3-5 15; Anna Sotirescu 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 14-22 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Julia Mocny, Kiana Wakefield.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 5 10 10 17 — 42
Lancaster Country Day 15 5 8 16 — 44