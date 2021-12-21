MILLERSTOWN — Ella Seiber and Leah Ritzman combined to score 26 points, and Greenwood won its second league game in as many days, topping Halifax 46-39 on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League girls basketball.
Seiber scored a team-high 14 points, including 10 in the middle quarters when the host Wildcats outscored Halifax 26-14 to take control.
Greenwood (3-3 overall, 2-2 TVL) held off Halifax's Samantha Manion, who scored all 23 of her points over the final three quarters.
Greenwood 46, Halifax 39
Halifax 39
Alyza Steinhauer 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Wells 3 0-0 6, Samantha Manion 9 5-6 23, Cylah Funk 3 0-2 6, Lily Crum 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-8 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Abigail Grosz, Miranda Nace, Cam Zimmerman.
Greenwood (3-3, 2-2) 46
Sophie Myers 0 2-2 2, Ella Seiber 5 4-6 14, Bekah Brinser 1 2-3 4, Sophia Jezewski 4 0-0 8, Leah Ritzman 6 0-3 12, Sarah Pennay 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 10-18 46.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maya Gantt.
Score by quarters
Halifax;10;8;6;15 — 39
Greenwood;10;13;13;10 — 46
JV score: Greenwood 18-11. High scorers: Greenwood, Gantt 6; Halifax, Crum 4.