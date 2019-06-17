Recent Greenwood High School graduate Mallory Kauffman, in her final meet before enrolling at Penn State, finished sixth in the championship division of the shot put competition Sunday at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Kauffman, who hit a throw of 46-1014 on her first attempt of the preliminary round, advanced to the finals yet was unable to improve on her initial attempt. Her best throw subsequently was a 46-2!^ on her second effort in the finals.
Kauffman last June wound up 18th in the shot put event with a throw of 43-1.
Kauffman last month captured the PIAA Class 2A championship in both the discus (1517) and shot put (48-33/i). The latter is the Greenwood school record.
She won two state gold medals one year after finishing second in the shot put and third in the discus at the PIAA meet.