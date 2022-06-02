There's too much money tied up in uniforms and other Wildcats-emblazoned merchandise for Greenwood to change its nickname now. However, the baseball team that is making its fourth consecutive state playoff appearance has branded itself in a way it feels reflects its style of play.
"We kind of took to the idea that we're just a bunch of 'grinders,'" said coach Mark Sherman.
The label fits these Wildcats as well as their traditional royal blue and gold.
This is a team that was better than .500 for exactly one of its 22 games — Greenwood was 5-4 on April 20 — yet it defeated the top two seeds to win the District 3 Class A championship for a fourth straight time.
The dog-eat-dog Tri-Valley League put the Wildcats through an 8-8 wringer, and their non-conference schedule — which opened with losses at the hands of TVL rivals Susquenita and Newport in the annual Perry County Tournament — was capped by a humbling 17-0, four-inning loss to Midd-West.
"The coaching staff preached to us from the beginning of the season that we're going to have a tough season, and it's going to show a lot of our character and it's going to build us up," said Greenwood junior Tyler Sherman, the coach's son. "I think it has definitely built us up."
The Wildcats were crunching power ranking percentage points to the millionths place after the Midd-West loss in the hope they could hold off Alliance Christian for the fourth and final district playoff spot. Their lead with a game to play was 0.000293 points. A win the following day in the regular-season finale against Susquenita clinched the berth.
They then beat top-seeded High Point Baptist 4-0 and TVL winner (and defending state champion) Halifax 3-1 in a span of four days to defend their crown.
Greenwood (11-11) plays District 11 champion Tri-Valley (19-3) in the opening round of states Monday at a site and time to be announced.
"We've been working hard all season," said junior Sam Myers, who earned the pitching wins in both district games. "We had a few bad games, a lot of ups and downs, but Coach calls us 'grinders.' We just keep grinding, play as hard as we can, and it worked out.
"We won whenever we needed to."
The grind has manifested itself interesting ways, beyond persevering when the Wildcats were three games below .500 as early as April 5 (at 1-4) and as late as May 17 (at 8-11).
For instance, they've shown a knack for fouling off two-strike pitches — which sometimes results in a hit, but always taxes a pitch count.
In the district final they spoiled eight of Halifax ace Judah Miller's two-strike pitches, and he finished an out shy of a complete game despite throwing 109. A pitcher's one-day limit is expanded by five to 105 pitches in the postseason, and the player is permitted to finish an at-bat when that figure is reached.
That wasn't a one-off. In the loss to Midd-West, when only 16 Greenwood batters went to the plate, they still managed to foul off four two-strike pitches from Caden Wolfley, who threw 57 in a four-inning no-hitter.
Extra chances can pay dividends for a team with two batters — Tyler Sherman (.458) and senior Ethan Jezewski (.443) — who had hitting streaks of 11 or more games this season. Jezewski has team-high 30 RBIs to go with 17 runs scored and four home runs. Tyler Sherman has driven in 26 runs, scored 19 and blasted a team-high five homers. Leadoff batter and catcher Gage Wirth (.329) has hits in all but one of his last eight games, with a trio of hits in three of them.
"The big thing was confidence, I think," said Tyler Sherman. "Once we started playing loose — since the first round of districts — we could see that and we felt that, and we just kept it rolling into (the district final)."
In another example of grinding for a competitive edge, Mark Sherman reviewed hit charts from their Halifax games. He decided to shift second baseman Kyle Corkle to center field to get more speed in the outfield for the district final. Gavin Jones played second base for the first time, and he handled six chances without a hitch, including the tag on a fifth-inning caught stealing and a grounder for an unassisted forceout to end the game.
"The scouting report we got from all of our notes was we had two hit balls to second base the entire time we played Halifax," Mark Sherman said. "I think we had about eight (in the district final). It's like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"
Myers worked through some early season arm trouble to go 3-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings in five appearances in the last five games. He was 2-0 with an 0.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in the two district victories.
"My arm was hurting a little bit towards the beginning (of the season)," Myers said. "Towards the middle, I started throwing more. (In the final), it felt better than it ever has."
At the conclusion of another district medals ceremony, most of the grinders, er, Wildcats felt better than ever.
"I told these boys," said Mark Sherman, "of the four championships that we've won, I'm most proud of this one just because of what this group of guys has gone through ... The battle, the ups and downs — probably more downs than ups. It's special."