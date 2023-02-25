MILLERSTOWN — Down 21-17 at halftime, Tyler Sherman scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half and overtime as Greenwood beat LaAcademia 51-50 in overtime of the District 3 Class A semifinal on Saturday night at Greenwood High School.
Ben Brinser drained two shots from deep as part of a 16-point third quarter for the Wildcats.
The contest would go to overtime where Greenwood (22-1) outscored LaAcademia 7-6 in the four-minute period.
The Wildcats will meet Linville Hill Christian, a 44-30 winner over Lancaster Country Day, in Tuesday afternoon's district championship game at the Giant Center.
District 3 Class A Boys Basketball
Semifinals
Greenwood 51, LaAcademia 50 (OT)
Greenwood (22-1) 51
Kyle Corkle 0 1-2 1; Gage Wirth 6 0-0 12; Ben Brinser 2 3-4 9; Sam Myers 2 4-5 8; Tyler Sherman 7 7-7 21. Totals: 17 15-18 51.
3-point goals: Brinser 2.
Did not score: John Taylor, Wilson Hartley.
LaAcademia (12-10) 50
Luis Marinez 1 0-0 2; Jerry Johnson 6 0-0 14; Jesse Banilla 3 0-0 7; Alex Ermakov 7 3-4 19; Jonothan Orr 0 2-2 2; Elijah Perez 3 0-1 6. Totals: 20 5-7 50.
3-point goals: Ermakov 2, Johnson 2, Banilla.
Did not score: Sarohn McQueeny.
Score by quarters
LaAcademia;10;11;11;12;6 — 50
Greenwood;10;7;16;11;7 — 51