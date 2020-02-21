The Daily Item
LITITZ — Aaron Bollinger and Thomas Pyle combined to score 29 points, and Greenwood won every quarter to topple second-seeded Lititz Christian in a District 3 Class A quarterfinal, 46-31, on Thursday.
The Wildcats led 16-10 at the half behind four points each from Bollinger, Pyle and Tyler Sherman. They 12-for-13 at the foul line in the fourth quarter to ice the victory, including Pyle’s 5-for-5 effort.
No. 7 Greenwood (15-10) moved to Monday’s semfinal round against Tri-Valley League rival and third-seeded Halifax (16-8). The game is set for 7 p.m. at Susquenita H.S.
Bollinger hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored 12 of his game-high 16 in the second half.
David Elsner paced Lititz Christian (19-4) with 15 points.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A BOYS TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINAL
GREENWOOD 46, LITITZ CHRISTIAN 31
Greenwood (15-10) 46
Avery Morder 2 5-6 9, Thomas Pyle 4 5-5 13, Tyler Sherman 2 0-0 4, Michael Strohm 0 2-2 2, Aaron Bollinger 6 2-2 16, Steven Watts 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 14-15 46.
3-point goals: Bollinger 2.
Did not score: Brennan Miller.
Lititz Christian (19-4) 31
David Elsner 6 0-0 15, Isaiah Lapp 1 1-1 3, Henry Hissrich 2 0-0 4, Erik Borg 2 0-0 5, Danny Coomer 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 3-3 31.
3-point goals: Elsner 4, Borg.
Did not score: Stephen Christner, Jack Christner, Adam Gehman.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 8 8 12 18 — 46
Lititz Christian 5 5 7 14 — 31