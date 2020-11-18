The Daily Item
HUMMELSTOWN — It took Greenwood nearly the entire first half to break through against District 7 champion Shady Side Academy.
“We had several corners, and some real good opportunities in the first quarter,” Greenwood coach Kent Houser said. “We just couldn’t get that tip to go in. Their goalie was very good and athletic.
“She’s real young, so they are set for a couple years.”
Abby Taylor finally scored the first goal with 4:14 left in the first half, and the Wildcats were on their way to a second state title game in four years, 3-1, over Shady Side Academy at Lower Dauphin Middle School on Tuesday in the PIAA Class A field hockey semifinals.
Greenwood (12-2) advances to play two-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary at 10 a.m. at Whitehall High School. The Wildcats have met Wyoming Seminary in the state playoffs in each of the three previous seasons. The Wildcats beat Wyoming Seminary, 2-1, in the 2017 state championship game. Wyoming Seminary ended Greenwood’s season in the state semifinals in each of the past two years.
The Wildcats added a second goal with 37 seconds left in the first half when Hailey Womer scored. Leah Bryner scored with 10:49 left in the third to push the Greenwood lead to 3-0.
Shady Side’s only goal came with 2:23 left in the game by Jenny Woodings.
Greenwood led in shots, 21-9 and corners, 10-5. Thea Conomickes had 15 saves for Shady Side Academy. Lydia Miller had eight saves for Greenwood.
PIAA Class A playoffs
Semifinals
at Lower Dauphin Middle School
Greenwood 3, Shady Side Academy 1
Second quarter
Green-Abby Taylor (unassisted), 4:14; Green-Hailey Womer (unassisted), :37.
Third quarter
Green-Leah Bruner (unassisted), 10:49.
Fourth quarter
SSA-Jenny Woodings (unassisted), 2:23.
Shots: Green, 21-9. Corners: Green, 10-5. Saves: Greenwood 8 (Lydia Miller); Shady Side Academy 15 (Thea Conomickes).