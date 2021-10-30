ELLIOTTSBURG — There was a hint of defiance in Greenwood's play Saturday.
Not that the Wildcats arrived at West Perry High School in a mood. It was just that once their District 3 Class A field hockey quarterfinal began, they responded to situations with a brazenness that produced two early goals and knocked seventh-seeded Littlestown on its heels.
"I thought if we could get the pressure on them early, we'd be able to get the ball in the cage," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. "I think it is really important to come out fast in a game like this, where you don't want to let a team hang around. If they do, they're a threat."
Naomi Lyter scored a pair of goals, while Emma Rolston and Ashlyn Taylor each had a goal and an assist as the two-time defending champion Wildcats opened the district tournament with a 6-0 victory.
"Coming out strong is very important," said Rolston, who sparked the attack with her team-high and Valley-best 27th goal of the season. "You just want to set an example right from the start. You don't want to hold back, because something so quick like (allowing) a goal can happen. It happens in the blink of an eye, and there's not much you can do about it. So you just want to come out strong and slam it in the back of the cage."
The Wildcats (17-1) had an opportunity almost immediately, earning a penalty corner just two minutes in. Rolston received Taylor's insert on the top-right side of the circle but she was met almost immediately by Thunderbolts junior flier Bailey Rucker, who blocked the play. Rolston responded with attitude on an ensuing free hit, charging directly into the circle and unleashing a wicked drive high into the left corner of the cage.
Two minutes later, after Greenwood triggered another corner play that was thwarted by Littlestown goalie Taytum Lombardi, Houser cautioned Taylor that she was bouncing her insert.
As if to say, "I'll show you who's bouncing her inserts," Taylor turned around during the same offensive sequence and scorched a reverse-stick shot from left of the circle into the right side of the cage for a 2-0 lead at the 9:29 mark.
"I think it was just the turf," Taylor explained with a laugh. "In warmups I was bouncing it, too, and I was a little frustrated with that."
Greenwood junior Gracie Roush added her 12th goal of the season with just less than eight minutes to play in the first quarter, staking the Wildcats to a 3-0 lead.
"We always try to come out like it's a championship game, and I think in the beginning we definitely did," said Taylor, who upped her season points total to 26. "Throughout the game we kind of jumbled some things, but we definitely came out and showed them we were here to play, and that's what we wanted."
The Thunderbolts (15-6) managed just three shots in the game, but they had a golden opportunity in the middle of the second quarter.
Ashlyn Rebert, a sophomore, stepped in front of a horizontal pass near midfield and raced downfield for a 1-on-1 with Wildcats second-year goalie Lydia Miller. As Rebert entered the top of the circle, Miller charged and dropped to the turf on her left side, stacking her pads. Miller stopped the ball with her chest protector as Rebert tumbled over her.
Before either player could catch her breath, Greenwood transitioned to its attack and went up 4-0. Rolston knocked down the ball as Littlestown tried to clear it from the circle and fed Taylor just beyond the left post. She crossed the ball to Lyter for a point-blank shot and her fourth goal of the season.
The Wildcats had four of their 19 corners in a scoreless third quarter marked by several near-misses. They also had a penalty stroke stifled by Lombardi, who kicked out her left foot to deflect Sydney Cameron's low whistler. Lombardi had 19 saves.
"They had some good speed — we knew that — and we knew the goalie was pretty good," said Houser. "She did a great job."
Lombardi made a pair of saves early in the fourth quarter, but Lyter played a rebound on the latter stop into the goal for a 5-0 lead. With 6:23 to go in the game, Rolston hit a reverse from left to right that Audrey Weger put away at the right post.
Rolston, a Kent State pledge, boosted her season total to 67 points (27 goals, 13 assists). She scored 75 points in her first three seasons.
Greenwood, which qualified for the state playoffs as a district semifinalist, will face third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite (16-2), a 2-1 overtime winner over No. 6 Annville-Cleona, on Wednesday. The semifinal is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at West Perry H.S.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At West Perry H.S., Elliottsburg
NO. 2 GREENWOOD 6, NO. 7 LITTLESTOWN 0
First quarter
G-Emma Rolston, 12:09; G-Ashlyn Taylor, 9:29; G-Gracie Roush, 7:59.
Second quarter
G-Naomi Lyter (Taylor), 7:28.
Fourth quarter
G-Lyter, 9:56; G-Audrey Weger (Rolston), 6:23.
Shots: G 30-3. Corners: G 19-1. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Littlestown, Bailey Rucker. Saves: Littlestown 19 (Taytum Lombardi); Greenwood 4 (Lydia Miller 2, Ashlin Bucher 2).