MANDATA — Playing as the only public school in District 3’s Class A division, every game counts for the Greenwood baseball team.
Wednesday afternoon’s Tri-Valley League contest at Line Mountain was no different. The Wildcats picked up an 8-2 win, scoring in all but the first inning.
Greenwood (5-6, 5-3 TVL) currently sits in sixth place of the 1A standings, two spots out of a playoff spot.
“We’re just fighting to get in,” said ninth year Greenwood coach Mark Sherman. “We know once we get in, we’re prepared.”
The Wildcats have been here before. Last season, they snuck into the district playoffs as the fourth seed and then proceeded to take home their fourth straight District 3 title.
“As long as we make the playoffs and we’re playing good when we get there, we’re in good shape,” said Wildcat senior Tyler Sherman.
The Eagles (2-8, 1-6) struck first, scoring a controversial run in the bottom of the first inning. Quinn Dunkleberger crossed the plate after the home plate umpire ruled Greenwood first baseman Bryce Danko stepped out of play after making a catch on a pop-fly in foul territory.
The Wildcats evened up the score in the next frame when Gavin Jones scored on a wild pitch after reaching on an error to lead off the inning. Greenwood took the lead in the third when Sherman stole home on a first and third play.
Small ball was a theme of the afternoon for the Wildcats, who scored no more than two runs in any inning.
Hunter Harris-Kline scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning after being moved up to third base by a perfect sacrifice bunt by Michael Hoy.
“We apply the pressure and see what happens,” said Mark Sherman. “They did a good job executing.”
The Wildcats added a run in the fifth before scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to add more insurance to the lead.
Sammy Myers started on the bump for the Wildcats, lasting five innings and punching out eight batters before being replaced by Gage Wirth, who finished out the contest.
“That’s Sammy Myers being Sammy,” Sherman said of his pitcher’s performance. “He’s been there before, pitched in some big games for us.”
Tyler Sherman had a solid day at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and a walk. What the box score might not show is Sherman’s scoring line drives in his first three plate appearances.
Sherman hit a team-high five home runs for the Wildcats last season, and has only continued his success in his senior season. Sherman is hitting nearly .500 on the campaign.
“I was hitting the ball pretty well,” said Tyler Sherman. “I’ve been trying to keep the bat between my shoulders and finish kitchen level through the ball."
Greenwood will next be in action on Friday, when they host St. Joseph’s. The Wildcats defeated the Wolf Pack 16-4 in their season opener on April 28. Meanwhile, the Eagles will look for revenge against Juniata, who defeated them 9-3 earlier this season.
Greenwood 8, Line Mountain 2
Greenwood;011;112;2 – 8-8-4
Line Mountain;100;010;0 – 2-6-4
Myers, Wirth and Wirth, Jones. Snyder, Dunkleberger and Hetrick.
WP: Myers. LP: Snyder.
Greenwood: Sherman (2-3, 2B, BB), Harris-Kline (2-4, 2B), Hoy (1-2, BB, RBI), Niamo (1-2, BB), Wirth (1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Myers (1-4, RBI).
Line Mountain: Boyer (3-4, RBI), Snyder (1-3), Maurer (1-3), Buriak (1-3).