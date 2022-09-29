MANDATA — Sydney Cameron and Taylor Rothermel are not among their teams' leading scorers. Neither are Ashlyn Taylor and Alana Martz.
However, when a field hockey game becomes the kind of tug of war that Greenwood's visit to Line Mountain did Thursday, there aren't many players in the area who are better.
The Tri-Valley League rivals played a tenacious stick-against-stick, forehead-to-forehead battle between the 25-yard lines for much of their second meeting this season.
The Wildcats scored a pair of first-quarter goals just 19 seconds apart that filed down some of the Eagles' edge. However, the hosts rallied to make it a one-goal game at halftime, and it took until midway through the fourth quarter for Greenwood's relentless pressure to break through for a 5-1 win.
"I thought (the Eagles) played really hard. Second half, I thought we matched their intensity," said Wildcats coach Kent Houser. "We came out and jumped on them early, but we didn't take care of business and they did a great job of coming right back at us. We had to play better in the second half, and I thought we did."
Jordan Stroup scored one goal and assisted on the other in the bang-bang, first-period sequence, and Taylor buried two less than a minute apart in the fourth. Before, after and in between those sets of goals, the ball yo-yo'ed across midfield with crisp passing, strong dribbling and solid tackling as both teams persistently tried to build an attack.
"We knew we had to play a lot harder and keep the intensity up from start to finish," said Line Mountain junior forward Brooke Barwick, who scored her team-high 11th goal. "We know how to adjust to (a possession game). We're a young team, and we've been switching a lot of people to different positions, and we've been mainly focusing on working together, passing and being smart with the ball."
Greenwood (11-1 overall, 6-1 TVL) won its second straight over a league contender after dropping its first of the season, 1-0, at Newport a week earlier.
Line Mountain (5-6-1, 2-4), which ended a six-game winless string with consecutive wins earlier this week, will play four straight at home after a trip Tuesday to Newport.
"The demeanor after this game is entirely different than during the (five-game) losing streak we had. Our heads were down, and our heads were down for a few games in a row," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "After this game, yeah, they're mad they lost, but they see the progress that has been made. They see the bigger picture of what they're capable of.
"They're pleased because they see the progress, but it makes them hungry because they want more."
The Wildcats went without a penalty corner in the first half Thursday, but still forged a 2-0 lead with what had become increasingly rare early goals. Stroup, an all-state honoree at different positions (mid, back) in each of the last two seasons, deflected an Allie Howell drive with 8:34 showing. Stroup then set up Weger's team-high 15th goal with a pinpoint pass to the left post at the 8:15 mark.
"We haven't had many first-period goals," said Houser. "So just getting some shots, and getting them in the field of play, is one of the things we've been trying to work on."
The game resumed a long-stage volley between the mids and forwards, with the ball often changing course before ever getting to Wildcats backs Riley Danko and Ella Seiber or Eagles defenders Christine Horning and Janessa Barwick.
"We like our passing game, and when (play is) like that we have to focus on possession and using the smart pass," said Cameron, a TVL all-star mid. "The games in the future are only going to get more competitive, so practicing it in games like this is really beneficial for us."
The give-and-take churned toward halftime when Barwick controlled the ball on the left side of the field and made a run to the circle. When Greenwood senior goalie Lydia Miller charged from the cage and made a feet-first challenge, Barwick served the ball to the right side of the goal to make it 2-1 with 2:43 left in the half.
"I was dribbling in the circle when I saw (Miller) and then I just lifted it," she said.
The Wildcats got some breathing room late in the third quarter, converting on their third penalty corner. Cameron had a look from a left-center angle in the middle of the circle, but the ball caromed toward the left post where Naomi Lyter pushed it back across to Gracie Roush for her eighth goal.
Taylor, a defensive mid/back who pledged to follow former teammate and 2021 Daily Item Player of the Year Emma Rolston to Kent State, stepped to the ball diffusing two corner plays in a series of three Line Mountain triggered late in the third quarter.
Greenwood's attack began to wear on the Eagles in the fourth, and although sophomore goalie Jasmine Schaffner — playing in place of injured starter Miley Brezgel — was consistently strong in the face of the pressure, Taylor slipped in her third and fourth of the year from the left side of the circle to cap the Wildcats' regular-season sweep.
"They're a really strong team, so moving as a unit, for us, is really important," said Cameron. "When we're going up the field, we're making sure our mids, our backs, everyone goes up to support that to put a lot of pressure on them so they do feel a little flustered."
"We've been playing around, moving some people around, ... just trying some different things," Houser added. "One of the reasons we've been able to do that is I think our back group has been playing really well."
GREENWOOD 5, LINE MOUNTAIN 1
First quarter
G-Jordan Stroup (Allie Howell), 8:34; G-Audrey Weger (Stroup), 8:15.
Second quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick.
Third quarter
G-Gracie Roush (Naomi Lyter), 3:36
Fourth quarter
G-Ashlyn Taylor, 7:35; G-Taylor (Roush), 6:47.
Shots: G 11-6. Corners: LM 6-5. Cards: None. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Lydia Miller); Line Mountain 5 (Jasmine Schaffner).