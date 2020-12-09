Greenwood quartet named all-state

Leah Bryner and Hailey Womer formed a dynamic duo that accomplished amazing field hockey feats, the greatest of which was enhancing the profile of the highly-regarded Greenwood program.
Bryner and Womer started as freshmen on the Wildcats’ 2017 state championship team before leading the team to three consecutive District 3 Class A titles and a return to the state final this past season.
The two girls, along with Greenwood teammates Emma Rolston and Jordan Stroup, were named all-state first team Tuesday, headlining a group of 11 Valley players recognized by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association.
It marked the fourth consecutive year that the PHSFHCA honored 11 players from The Daily Item coverage area.
Selinsgrove, which won its 16th consecutive District 4 Class 2A championship, also had four players named all-state, led by two-time selection Jessica Alba. First-time choices Hailey Bingaman and Hannah Smullen, both seniors, and junior Riley Batdorf joined Alba.
Lewisburg, the District 4 Class A runner-up, had three girls honored — seniors Kara Koch and Kerstin Koons, and junior Siena Brazier — all for the first time.
Greenwood long ruled the Tri-Valley League with 21 championships, including a string that reached 12 in a row in 2019. The Wildcats were perennial district contenders with a modest state playoff pedigree when they won the 2017 Class A crown. In the three seasons that followed, they turned the program’s first district title into a three-peat, advanced to the state semifinals each year, and earned a Class A silver medal.
In short, the Wildcats raised an already high bar on Bryner and Womer’s watch.
“They certainly did,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “A lot of it was their effort and work. They’re great teammates, great kids. They set great examples every day.”
Bryner, a senior midfielder who twice previously was named second-team all-state, tied for the team lead with 14 goals this season, including a hat trick in a state quarterfinal win over Lansdale Catholic. The Tri-Valley League MVP ranked second for the Wildcats with 33 points, finishing her career with 140.
Womer, another three-time all-state selection, was the Valley’s only repeat first-team honoree after scoring 30 points on 11 goals and a team-high eight assists. The standout forward totaled 138 career points.
“We always set our standards high and keep pushing our limits,” said Womer, whose class went 75-12-2. “We want to make sure we’re not just staying at the same place. We want to grow and become better.”
Rolston, a junior mid, was the Wildcats’ scoring leader this season with 35 points (14 goals). The first-time all-state honoree has made a verbal commitment to play at Kent State.
Stroup, a sophomore mid who received all-state honorable mention a season ago, scored 23 points this season, including a pair of multi-goal games in league play.
Alba, a senior forward/mid, was named to the Class 2A all-state second team for a second consecutive season after leading the Seals with 35 points (26 goals). She finished her career with 102 points.
In her first year as a full-time starter, Bingaman earned second-team all-state honors in the midfield after scoring 14 points (six assists).
Smullen, who shined in a defensive mid role, recorded seven assists and a goal, receiving all-state honorable mention. Batdorf, a first-year starter in the Seals’ cage, had a hand in 14 shutouts and received an honorable mention nod.
Koch, the Valley’s scoring leader with 45 points (17 goals) this year, was a second-team Class A honoree. She finished her career with 95 points, amassing 25 or more in three varsity seasons.
Koons, a four-year starter in goal, recorded 10 shutouts to help Lewisburg earn a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II championship for the first time. Brazier, a three-year starter at fullback, contributed eight points (three goals). Both Green Dragons received all-state honorable mention.
Lewisburg, Midd-West and Selinsgrove were honored as PHSFHCA Team GPA Award recipients. Qualifying teams earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 (4.0 scale) or 92 percent (100 scale). The Green Dragons had 10 seniors and juniors recognized as All-Academic, while the Mustangs had five. Selinsgrove had 17 players achieve All-Academic status.
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
TEAM GPA AWARD & JUNIOR/SENIOR ACADEMIC AWARDS
Lewisburg: Dillon Black, jr.; Siena Brazier, jr.; Rylee Dyroff, jr.; Natalie Hall, jr.; Kara Koch, sr.; Kerstin Koons, sr.; Dana Mangano, sr.; Jiali Pickering, sr.; Maddie Redding, jr.; Emma Terry, jr.
Midd-West: Aubrey Isaacs, sr.; Carmyn Markley, jr.; Hannah Shriver, jr.; Marlo Spriggle, jr.; Haley Stahl, sr.
Selinsgrove: Ciara Baer, jr.; Riley Batdorf, jr.; Hailey Bingaman, sr.; Hannah Day, sr.; Emily Fry, jr.; Madelyn Hoover, jr.; Grace Kuhns, sr.; Rachel Martin, sr.; Julie McGovern, jr.; Isabella Napoli, jr.; Jenna Sassaman, jr.; Marley Showers, sr.; Hannah Smullen, sr.; Leah Toskey, jr.; Greta Widmaier, sr.; Paige Witkop, jr.; Carley Youngman, jr.