ELIZABETHTOWN — Alli Crockett scored 18 points, Abby Taylor added 11, and Greenwood rebounded from a slow start to surge past Mount Calvary Christian, 41-38, in a District 3 Class A girls basketball quarterfinal on Friday.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats scored just three first-quarter points, and they trailed 24-15 at halftime. Crockett scored half of her points after the break, while Taylor also added nine. Leah Ritzman scored all four of her points in the fourth quarter when Greenwood broke a 31-all tie.
The Wildcats (8-7) play at top-seeded Harrisburg Christian (16-0) in a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.
Mount Calvary, which had won five in a row, finished 13-6.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
Greenwood 41,
Mount Calvary Christian 38
Greenwood (8-7) 41
Abby Taylor 5 1-3 11, Ella Brummer 1 1-3 4, Alli Crockett 7 3-8 18, Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2, Leah Ritzman 2 0-2 4, Sarah Pennay 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-16 41.
3-point goals: Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser.
Mount Calvary Christian (13-6) 38
Alivia Rutt 0 0-1 0, Kara Locker 7 1-3 18, Elena Hatfield 4 2-6 10, Julia Martin 2 0-3 6, Rachel Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 3-13 38.
3-point goals: Locker 3, Martin 2.
Did not score: Ella Webb, Nessa Fagen, Lauren Enterline.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 3 12 16 10 — 41
Mt. Calvary Christian 7 17 7 7 — 38