MILLERSBURG — For the second time this week, Millersburg had a chance to knock off one of the top teams in the Tri-Valley League.
And for the second time this week, the Indians’ foul shooting failed them.
Thomas Pyle scored 20 points, and the visiting Wildcats took advantage of 4-of-10 shooting by the Indians at the charity stripe to rally for a 55-51 boys basketball win.
Millersburg (5-2 overall, 3-2 TVL) led 44-39 entering the final period, but Greenwood outscored them 16-7 to win.
Aaron Bollinger chipped in 12 points for Greenwood (3-3, 2-2).
Greenwood 55,
Millersburg 51
Greenwood (3-3) 55
Avery Morder 1 0-0 3; Thomas Pyle 7 3-4 20; Tyler Sherman 3 1-2 7; Brennan Miller 3 0-0 7; Aaron Bollinger 5 2-3 12; Steven Watt 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 6-9 55.
3-point goals: Pyle 3, Morder, Miller.
Did not score: Cody Shoop.
Millersburg (5-2) 51
Christian Bingaman 8 1-4 19; Devyn Kintzer 1 0-1 2; Brant Bingaman 3 0-0 6; Jonathan Snyder 3 2-3 9; Aiden Harman 2 0-0 4; Tate Etzweiler 5 1-2 11. Totals 22 4-10 51.
3-point goals: Bingaman 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 19 12 8 16 — 55
Millersburg 16 11 17 7 — 51
JV score: Greenwood, 37-26.
n Midd-West 63, Muncy 47
MUNCY — Stefan Leitzel scored 16 points to lead four Mustangs in double figures in a nonleague victory.
Midd-West’s backcourt got the Mustangs off to a quick start as Hunter Wolfley scored 11 of his 13 points. Braedon Reid added seven of his 15 points in the opening quarter as Midd-West scored 20.
Isaac Hummel added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-3).
Midd-West 63, Muncy 47
Midd-West (3-3) 61
Eli Swan 0 2-3 2; Braedon Reid 6 0-2 15; Hunter Wolfley 5 1-2 13; Cordell Hostetler 1 0-0 2; Carter Knepp 0 0-2 0; Stefan Leitzel 7 2-4 16; Andrew Oldt 1 2-2 4; Isaac Hummel 5 1-2 11. Totals 25 8-11 63.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Wolfley 2.
Did not score: None.
Muncy (2-2) 54
Branson Eyer 4 6-10 14; Conner Sassano 3 1-2 9; Eli Weikel 1 0-0 2; Max Rymsza 4 2-2 13; Ross Eyer 2 0-0 6; Gio Persun 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 10-17 47.
3-point goals: Rymsza 3, Sassano 2, R. Eyer.
Did not score: Louden Bodin, Aiden Welch.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 20 9 14 20 — 63
Muncy 16 7 9 15 — 47
JV score: Muncy, 46-42.
n Central Mountain 61,
Mifflinburg 54
MIFFLINBURG — Conner Soo scored 18 points, and sophomore Cayde McCloskey added 16 as Central Mountain picked up the HAC-I victory.
Zane Probst added 10 points for Central Mountain (2-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-I).
Dante Colon paced Mifflinburg (0-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Dylan Doebler added 12 points, and Seth Kline finished with 10.
Central Mountain 61, Mifflinburg 54
Central Mountain (2-2) 61
Aidan Major 0 0-2 0; Cayde McCloskey 6 1-3 16; Jack Hanna 0 2-2 2; Trevor Adair 3 1-2 8; Conner Soo 7 2-4 18; Zane Probst 4 0-2 10; Evan Baker 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 9-19 61.
3-point goals: McCloskey 3, Soo 2, Probst 2, Adair.
Did not score: Ujjval Adroja, Nick Long.
Mifflinburg (0-3) 54
Dylan Doebler 5 1-6 12; Seth Kline 3 3-3 10; Dante Colon 4 5-8 15; Cameron Griffith 4 0-3 8; Jake Young 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 12-24 54.
3-point goals: Colon 2, Doebler, Kline.
Did not score: Lane Yoder, Zach Wertman, Gabe Yoder.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 12 16 16 17 — 61
Mifflinburg 10 12 16 16 — 54
JV score: Central Mountain, 68-48. High scorers: Central Mountain, Hanna 23; Mifflinburg, L. Yoder 10.